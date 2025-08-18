C-Motive Technologies Grows Team With New Vps Of Engineering And Product Management

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- C-Motive Technologies is expanding its team in preparation for scaling motor development and commercial efforts in late 2025 and throughout 2026.Ramon Guitart, C-Motive's new VP of Engineering, will lead motor and drive development. He brings over 40 years of experience from companies like NovaTorque, Infinitum, Trane, and Rockwell Automation. His immediate focus is transitioning C-Motive from its current product development phase to validating pilot units by the end of 2025.“Working at C-Motive is incredibly fulfilling,” said Guitart.“The culture, collaborative environment, and support from colleagues and the rest of the leadership team have made a significant impact on my experience. The strong technical knowledge and passion for innovation of the team at C-Motive goes far beyond my expectations. Contributing to a company that values its employees and fosters a positive and inclusive work culture is truly inspiring, which leads to greater motivation and a sense of belonging. The number of positive factors that differentiate C-Motive's technology from the typical electric motors in the market is unparalleled. C-Motive is demonstrating that its electrostatic machine technology is the future, and it will undoubtedly shatter the schemes that classic electric machines have had for almost 140 years. The efficiency and high torque at low speeds of electrostatic machines has no rival. Our technology sets a new high standard for efficiency and will quickly contribute to the cleaner environment we all desire for the future of our planet. At C-Motive we innovate and dare to succeed. Continuing to grow with this organization and further contributing to its success is something to look forward to.”C-Motive also welcomes Dave Oteman as its new VP of Product Management. Oteman brings over two decades of commercial and technical expertise, having worked at companies like Generac, Eaton, and American Superconductor. A power electronics expert, he has a wealth of hands-on experience in medium voltage designs and products. Previously, Oteman has consulted for C-Motive, contributing to product roadmaps and topology decisions.“I first met Dan and Justin through a mutual friend shortly after they founded C-Motive,” said Oteman.“They invited me out to see an early prototype of the motor. As soon as they explained the ideas behind the electrostatic motor I saw the potential for it to be a game-changer. Fast forward - I reconnected with Justin at the 2024 Wisconsin Early Stage Symposium and he invited me back to C-Motive. When I visited, I was blown away by how much progress was being made and how you could just feel the 'can-do' culture of the company. That's when I knew that I was interested in joining C-Motive.”C-Motive Technologies is the world's only company commercializing electrostatic motor technology for industrial applications. The company has completed a series of successful in-field demonstrations and is gearing up for pilot production and initial sales in the second half of 2026.

