Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
An Elegant Tribute To Heritage, Artistry, And The Inspiring Women Shaping The UAE's Future

2025-08-18 09:14:16

In honour of Emirati Women's Day, Ladur�e introduces limited-edition macaron boxes featuring Arabic calligraphy designed by Emirati cultural artist Eiman Al Kaabi. Available from 20th to 28th August, each box is adorned with three powerful words, such as Peace, Love, and Faith. Each word symbolizes values that reflect the strength, resilience, and grace of Emirati women.

These specially decorated macaron boxes are available in limited quantities across Ladur�e locations in Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Mall Fashion Avenue, Mall of the Emirates, Marina Mall, Al Bateen, and Zahia. Options include the Napoleon Box of 4 macarons (Pink, Rose, Green) for AED 85, the Arabesque Box of 8 macarons for AED 150, the Prestige S1 with 24 macarons for AED 390, and the Prestige S2 with 30 macarons for AED 455, with more exquisite selections to explore.

Known for her minimalist aesthetic rooted in culture, Al Kaabi brings her refined artistic style to Ladur�e's iconic packaging. Adding a local and meaningful touch to every box, a perfect gift or personal keepsake, this Emirati Women's Day. The collaboration reflects Ladur�e's commitment to embracing and celebrating Emirati identity through thoughtful design.

Celebrate Emirati Women's Day with Ladur�e through meaningful words, elegant flavours, and the powerful stories of the women shaping the UAE's future.

Posted on :Monday, August 18, 2025  11:27:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)
