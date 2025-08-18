403
Jordan Condemns Israeli Occupation PM's Storming Of W. Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- The Jordanian Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned in the strongest terms Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's storming of the occupied West Bank and his vow to thwart a Palestinian state.
In a press statement, the ministry's spokesperson Sufian Qudah condemned Netanyahu's remarks as "a flagrant violation of international law and an affront to the international will and the globally-backed bi-state solution."
He underlined that the Israeli occupation has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territories, restating his country's absolute rejection and strong condemnation of ongoing provocative actions and statements by extremist Israeli government officials.
He added that such remarks are intended to maintain the illegal occupation and colonial settlements in breach of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.
The spokesman called anew on the international community to shoulder its legal and moral responsibility and force the Israeli occupation and its extremist government to end its aggression against Gaza. (end)
