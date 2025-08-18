Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordan Condemns Israeli Occupation PM's Storming Of W. Bank


2025-08-18 09:14:05
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- The Jordanian Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned in the strongest terms Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's storming of the occupied West Bank and his vow to thwart a Palestinian state.
In a press statement, the ministry's spokesperson Sufian Qudah condemned Netanyahu's remarks as "a flagrant violation of international law and an affront to the international will and the globally-backed bi-state solution."
He underlined that the Israeli occupation has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territories, restating his country's absolute rejection and strong condemnation of ongoing provocative actions and statements by extremist Israeli government officials.
He added that such remarks are intended to maintain the illegal occupation and colonial settlements in breach of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.
The spokesman called anew on the international community to shoulder its legal and moral responsibility and force the Israeli occupation and its extremist government to end its aggression against Gaza. (end)
amn


MENAFN18082025000071011013ID1109942308

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search