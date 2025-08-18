Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. Announcing Awarding Of Contract

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSXV: UIG) ("UIG" or the "Corporation"), a concrete and drainage infrastructure construction company focused on new residential housing projects, has received a contract for concrete and drainage work for Phase 5 of a residential development in Milton, Ontario. The contract is valued at approximately $2 million for 197 units. Work is scheduled to begin in September 2025 and is expected to continue for six months.

This project underscores UIG's expertise in delivering critical infrastructure for large-scale residential communities and its commitment to supporting the growth of dynamic regions like Milton.

"We are pleased to partner on this important Milton development," said Gary Alves, Chie Executive Officer. "This contract recognizes our team's commitment to quality and efficient delivery of concrete and drainage solutions essential for sustainable communities. We look forward to supporting the completion of 197 new homes."

Furthermore, the Corporation announces that, subsequent to its press release dated May 12, 2025, it has issued a total of 750,000 common share purchase warrants as a loan bonus (each referred to as a " Bonus Warrant "). Each Bonus Warrant grants the holder the right to acquire one (1) common share of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.07 per share until March 4, 2026 (the "Expiry Da te"). The Expiry Date is subject to acceleration should the closing price of UIG's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange reach or exceed $0.20 per share for any period of 10 consecutive trading days.

About Urban Infrastructure Group

UIG is a leading concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group engaged in the earliest stage of the construction process - known as Stage One. Urban Infrastructure Group specializes in large-scale, master-planned residential communities, with partners and customers behind some of Ontario's most significant residential development projects.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

