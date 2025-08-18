Made-In-China's Golden Sourcing Season Sparks Global Procurement Momentum

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Now in its fifth year, the event is already generating strong results. In its opening week, buyers from Turkey, Brazil, Vietnam, and the United States have closed trial orders, expanded purchase volumes, and discovered new suppliers through the platform's upgraded sourcing tools and multi-language marketplace.

In Paraguay, a pharmaceutical company tripled its initial order from 100,000 to 300,000 packaging units after a targeted supplier match and real-time video negotiation. In Vietnam, importers finalized their first agricultural food purchase within days, demonstrating the efficiency of the platform's "source-to-shipment" support.

Made-in-China data shows that in the first week alone, overall buyer visits rose 23.9% year-on-year. Strong demand came from industrial machinery, transport equipment, building materials, apparel accessories, consumer goods, and electronics. During the event, suppliers actively prepared and significantly improved their response speed, effectively shortening communication and negotiation cycles, while steadily boosting the speed and efficiency of global sourcing.

The 2025 Golden Sourcing Season brings an enhanced experience for global buyers. Localized marketplaces in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and other languages provide tailored product recommendations based on regional demand.

The Source Manufacturers pavilion is one of themed pavilions at Made-in-China's Golden Sourcing Season, designed to connect buyers with the right suppliers efficiently. Featuring the "Leading Factory" service, it highlights top-tier manufacturers that meet rigorous standards in innovation, supply chain reliability, or production capacity. Buyers can access quality products at factory-direct prices, work directly with OEM/ODM factories, request samples, negotiate terms, and enjoy fast delivery. The AI assistant, AI Mic, designed for suppliers, is available free of charge during the event and helps refine product content while maintaining round-the-clock engagement with buyers.

To maximize sourcing opportunities, Made-in-China is implementing a four-channel promotion strategy that covers on-platform exposure, global digital marketing, social communities, and offline exhibitions.

With targeted exposure, vetted suppliers, and end-to-end trade support, the Golden Sourcing Season is set to keep global procurement momentum high throughout August, helping buyers source smarter, faster, and with greater confidence.

