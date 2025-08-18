John Compton's New Poetry Collection Navigates Love, Longing, And The Fragile Spaces Between
Award-winning poet Angelique Zobitz calls the collection "a captivating exploration of life's delicate balance between darkness and light," while Daniel Lee praises compton's ability to use "ordinary things" to deliver emotional clarity and devastation. In compton's hands, the mundane becomes mythic: sweat beads, brand-name underwear, a cave, a bruised cheek, and a tattoo that says miss you sleeping-all rise into the realm of the symbolic.
With lines that shimmer with grief and bloom with beauty, the collection oscillates between painful tenderness and brutal clarity. Poems like "i pretended that he liked me" and "i mowed your facial hair," cut to the bone with their honesty, while "as i become a man" renders the transformation of self through the metaphor of a womb-like cave, illustrating compton's thematic exploration of identity, gender, and rebirth.
Subhaga Crystal Bacon, author of Transitory, lauds the book as "a clear-eyed examination of the body, its hungers, desires, shames, and pains," while Kai Coggin highlights its "arresting display of surprising lyricism and visual music... a surrealist tone that evokes another world of escape."
This is poetry that refuses to look away. my husband holds my hand because i may drift away & be lost forever in the vortex of a crowded store doesn't just ask for your attention-it commands it.
About the Author:
john compton (he/him) is a queer poet living in Kentucky. He is the author of several chapbooks and full-length collections. His work frequently explores themes of love, loss, queerness, and the complexity of the human body and spirit.
Purchase the Book:
Bookshop
Amazon
FlowerSong Press
For media inquiries, interviews, review copies, or event bookings, please contact:
john compton
[email protected]
2707346666
SOURCE john compton
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment