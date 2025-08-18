Tyson Group Promotes Brandon Lawrence To Vice President Of Sales, Northeast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Group, an award-winning leader in sales training and consulting-and listed as one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies for three consecutive years-announced today the promotion of Brandon Lawrence to Vice President of Sales, Northeast.

Lawrence steps into this role after serving as Senior Director of Sales Operations, where he became a trusted resource to sales leaders across industries. In that role, he successfully managed Tyson Group's Business Development Representative (BDR) Program and oversaw all sales operations, ensuring clients received tailored solutions that delivered measurable, repeatable results.

In his new position, Lawrence will lead Tyson Group's business development in the Northeast U.S., while continuing to enhance sales operations nationally-helping clients drive predictable revenue growth through the optimization of their sales effectiveness.

“Brandon's ability to deeply understand our clients' challenges and craft solutions that deliver measurable results has been instrumental in driving Tyson Group's growth,” said Price Johnson, Tyson Group's Senior Vice President of Revenue and Strategy.“In this expanded role, he will not only continue to lead our business development in the Northeast but also play a pivotal part in strengthening our overall sales operations. I have no doubt Brandon's leadership will drive even greater success for both our clients and our company.”

An 18-year sales and sales leadership veteran, Lawrence has built his career with premier organizations including Madison Square Garden, New Jersey Devils, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Pittsburgh Pirates. Since joining Tyson Group in 2020, he has earned three promotions, consistently driven revenue growth, and bridged the gap between sales and marketing to create stronger, more aligned go-to-market strategies. Lawrence is also Tyson Group trainer-certified and has delivered high-impact training to major brands in the utility and sports industries.

About Tyson Group

Tyson Group offers expert sales consulting and training customized to each organization's unique needs, cultivating talent that produces measurable results. With deep experience advising on multi-billion-dollar negotiations, developing elite sales teams, and installing proven sales processes for some of the largest brands in the world, Tyson Group is frequently sought out for its ability to drive growth, accelerate performance, and help clients generate predictable revenue through optimized sales effectiveness.

For media inquiries or more information, visit tysongroup.com .



CONTACT: Tyson Group is available for commentary: ...