5 Big WWE Superstars Who Could Shock Fans With Clash In Paris 2025 Returns

Clash in Paris 2025 could feature some long-awaited comebacks. From sidelined champions to veterans, here are possible surprises.

Ilja Dragunov has been absent since September 2024 with a torn ACL. The Mad Dragon had just arrived on the main roster earlier that year and was being viewed as a promising talent before injury halted his momentum.

His recovery window ended months ago, and now he looks set for a return. With Gunther still dominating, WWE might set the stage for Dragunov's reemergence in Paris.

Apollo Crews last wrestled in January 2025, when he tore his pectoral muscle in a match against Johnny Gargano. Despite the injury, Crews still managed to win that fight. He has since spent months recovering and training.

A recent training video highlighted his improved conditioning, raising expectations that Clash in Paris could mark his WWE comeback.

Bianca Belair hasn't wrestled since WrestleMania 41, where she was part of a Triple Threat against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. A finger injury forced her to step away from action. Belair later appeared as a guest referee at Evolution 2025 but hasn't competed since. If cleared, Paris could be the night she returns to chase the world championship again.

Austin Theory's partnership with Grayson Waller ended after he went down with an undisclosed injury. Waller has since aligned himself with The New Day, leaving Theory without a direction. With little revealed about his condition, Clash in Paris could be an ideal stage for WWE to bring him back, either to reunite with Waller or to forge a new path.

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio suffered a groin injury ahead of WrestleMania 41 during a six-man tag match. The 50-year-old has since appeared at a WWE Supershow in Mexico, signaling he is fit again. Paris could see him either return to action or begin setting the stage for his eventual farewell.