Bangladesh Economy Shows Strong Resilience on Export, Remittance Gains
(MENAFN) Bangladesh's economy is showing renewed strength, driven by a surge in digital financial transactions, a turnaround in its external accounts, and sharp growth in exports and remittances, according to the latest update from the General Economics Division (GED) under the country's Planning Commission.
The report outlines a substantial year-on-year increase in mobile financial services (MFS), with categories like merchant payments and salary disbursements recording robust expansion—an indication of deepening digital adoption across the economy.
Marking a major turnaround, Bangladesh’s current account registered a $1 billion surplus in the 2024–25 fiscal year—the first surplus in five years—signaling improved trade dynamics and external resilience.
Exports climbed sharply in July 2025, reaching $4.77 billion, a nearly 25% increase compared to the same month last year. Meanwhile, imports reflected steady recovery, with capital goods maintaining a stable inflow—a sign that investor sentiment remains upbeat.
Remittances surged to $2.47 billion in July 2025, representing a 29.5% year-on-year jump, aided by seasonal factors, enhanced remittance channels, and government incentives that helped bolster both foreign reserves and domestic consumption.
The GED report noted that the combination of these favorable developments and sound policy management signals increasing confidence in Bangladesh's economic trajectory.
Looking forward, the GED emphasized the critical need to closely track domestic market trends and ensure prompt delivery of agricultural inputs to further control inflationary pressures.
