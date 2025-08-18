Jupiter Exchange Launches Jupiter Lend Private Beta, Redefining Defi Lending On Solana

Raising the Bar for DeFi Lending

Most lending protocols in DeFi stop around 75% LTV. Jupiter Lend pushes this further to 95%, giving borrowers access to more liquidity while still keeping risk in check. Lenders benefit too, earning returns that are protected by independent vaults rather than pooled exposure.

At the center of this system is Jupiter Lend's new liquidation engine. It processes all eligible positions in one transaction, which cuts down systemic risk, reduces the chance of bad debt, and makes those higher LTV ratios possible.

Built for Borrowers and Lenders

The platform's design balances power and safety for both sides of the market.

For Borrowers



Borrow up to 95% of collateral value - among the highest available

Vaults are isolated , so risks don't spill across positions Loans can be repaid from any wallet through a simple link

For Lenders



One-click vaults that automatically optimize yield

Earn steady interest from borrowers without the need to actively manage positions Each vault is risk-separated, so your returns aren't exposed to other markets

Controlled Beta with Security First

To prioritize safety and resilience, the private beta currently operates under a $1 million per vault borrowing cap. One full audit has been completed, with three additional audits underway ahead of the public release.

Public Launch: Scaling the Vision

The late August public launch will unlock:



Multiply Vaults for leveraged strategies

Custom Strategy Vaults for tailored positions

Expanded Asset Support Ecosystem Partner Incentives from more than 10 leading projects

Built with full composability , Jupiter Lend is designed as a core piece of Solana's financial infrastructure , enabling developers and partners to build new applications on top of its architecture.

About Jupiter Exchange

Jupiter Exchange is one of the largest decentralized trading platforms, with over $2 trillion in lifetime trading volume. Originally launched as Solana's premier DEX aggregator, Jupiter has since expanded into perpetual trading, a native mobile app, liquidity infrastructure, and now lending.

