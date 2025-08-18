Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arizona Lawman Expands To Tucson - Bringing Award-Winning Personal Injury Representation To Southern Arizona

2025-08-18 08:46:29
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "For far too long, the people of Tucson have been shortchanged by insurance companies that put profits ahead of people," said Chad Schaub, founding attorney. "Our goal is simple - deliver big results for those who have been hurt, hold insurers accountable, and ensure our clients get every dollar they deserve."

A sixth-generation Arizonan, Big Chad knows the state's roads, communities, and courtrooms like few others. He's spent years fighting for Arizona families, and now Tucson residents have direct access to a trusted local personal injury lawyer for car accidents, motorcycle crashes, trucking collisions, wrongful death cases, and other serious injury claims. Located near major medical centers and the courthouse, the new office is designed for fast, in-person consultations.

With over 90 five-star reviews in Tucson alone , Big Chad has earned a reputation for exceptional client service, clear communication, and outstanding results. The Arizona Lawman and his team are known for taking on insurance companies that try to minimize, delay, or deny valid claims. Clients pay no fees unless the firm wins.

Legal Services in Tucson:
. Tucson car accident attorney representation
. Motorcycle accident lawyer Tucson services
. Truck and commercial vehicle injury cases
. Wrongful death lawsuits
. Premises liability and slip-and-fall claims
. Workplace injury claims

"Tucson deserves an advocate who will stand firm and deliver results that make a difference," added Chad. "When someone's been injured, they shouldn't have to fight insurance companies alone."

Known for his deep Arizona roots and track record of winning big for clients, the Arizona Lawman is expanding to Tucson to better serve Southern Arizona. Plans include partnering with local nonprofits, sponsoring safety initiatives, and supporting causes that protect and strengthen the community.

Backed by decades of courtroom and negotiation experience, Big Chad Law has become one of Arizona's most trusted advocates for the injured. Opening the Tucson office brings proven legal firepower closer to residents who need it most.

If you or someone you know has been hurt in an accident, schedule a free consultation by calling (520) 346-3980 or visiting BIGChadLaw .

About Big Chad Law Accident & Injury Lawyers
Big Chad Law Accident & Injury Lawyers is one of Arizona's top personal injury law firms, representing clients in car accidents, motorcycle crashes, trucking accidents, wrongful death cases, and other serious injury claims. Led by the Arizona Lawman , Big Chad Schaub, the firm is dedicated to protecting the rights of injury victims and securing maximum compensation.

For more information, visit .

Contact:
Shawn Kline
Big Chad Law Accident & Injury Lawyers
Phone: (520) 346-3980
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Big Chad Law

