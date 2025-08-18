MAP Medical Donates Medical Supplies To Texas Flood Recovery Effort

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAP Medical provides critical supplies to the American Academy of Environmental Medicine (AAEM) to help victims of the flooding in Kerr County, Texas.

On July 4, heavy rain caused the Guadalupe River to rise 36 feet, resulting in destructive and deadly flooding, with 135 people losing their lives, according to CNN. Kerr County was badly hit by the flood, resulting in large swathes of devastation. Alongside the fatalities and destruction of property, there is a large medical emergency with hospitals treating injuries and infections.

Doctors say that puncture wounds and lacerations to the lower body are common injuries suffered after flooding, as people can't see what is under that water. Other issues are infections from contaminated flood water.

Bacteria runoff from the land, including animal feces and waste from farms and wild animals, gets into the water, causing unusual infections. Floodwater infections often involve bacteria called Aeromonas, which do not respond to standard antibiotics.

MAP Medical Provides IV Bags to AAEM

Healthcare professionals worked tirelessly on the front lines to help heal Texans injured during the devastating floods, with many organizations offering donations to help those affected.

MAP Medical donated IV bags to the AAEM to support the increased healthcare supply demands and requirements for hospital treatment in the region.

The AAEM provides research and education in the recognition, treatment and prevention of illnesses induced by exposures to biological and chemical agents encountered in air, food and water. Exposures to these agents may adversely affect one or more organ systems and this effect is commonly not recognized by individuals and their physicians.

The AAEM is an international organization representing health care practitioners who specialize in Environmental Medicine. The mission of the AAEM is to promote optimal health through prevention, and safe and effective treatment of the causes of illness by supporting physicians and other professionals in serving the public through education about the interaction between humans and their environment.

About MAP Medical

MAP Medical helps procurement teams find the supplies they need even when other distributors don't have access to stock or can't source hard to find items. With a product catalog featuring over 500,000 products from 3,000 manufacturers, MAP Medical supplies hospitals, acute care facilities, and educational & research labs with high quality products to match their exact requirements and budgets. Fast dispatch and delivery times, along with excellent customer service ensures the medical supply chain runs smoothly without interruption.

MAP Medical is more than just a supplier - we work as a strategic partner to enable every client that works with us to make tangible improvements in cost and time efficiencies. To find out more about how MAP Medical can help you, get in touch with our team today.

MAP Medical is open for new business and actively partnering with healthcare providers, education and research facilities, and distributors.

