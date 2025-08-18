Reshoring Biologics Development And Manufacturing For A Streamlined Path To IND, Upcoming Webinar Hosted By Xtalks

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Through a candid, podcast-style conversation, the featured speakers will examine the factors prompting biopharma teams to build or shift capabilities to the US. With increasing demands for IP alignment, regulatory clarity and supply chain integration, US-based manufacturing offers opportunities to simplify development logistics and reduce delays that can arise from fragmented global operations.

Attendees will gain a grounded perspective on how perceived barriers - such as tech transfer complexity, infrastructure limitations and cost concerns - can be addressed when manufacturing is designed to be agile, scalable and cGMP-compliant from the outset. Rather than adapting legacy platforms, what does it take to reimagine the discovery-to-clinic pathway using high-science/high-touch principles and a modular development model?

This session will explore critical questions for early-stage biopharma leaders:



Can US-based biologics manufacturing match or exceed the agility and timelines of global alternatives?

How does a domestic strategy support early innovation, IP management and long-term development continuity? What does a successful multi-stage tech transfer look like when supported by the right infrastructure and expertise?

This webinar will help attendees evaluate current strategies, challenge assumptions and gain actionable insights to inform decision-making and reduce risk across the biologic's development lifecycle.

Register for this webinar to learn how biologics manufacturing strategies support innovation, agility and early development success.

Join experts from Wheeler Bio , Aaron Pilling, PhD, Director of Business Development; and Brian R. Berquist, PhD, Chief Development Officer; and Rajesh G. Beri, PhD, Principal Consultant, Pharmefex Consulting, for the live webinar on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Reshoring Biologics Development and Manufacturing for a Streamlined Path to IND .

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit

For information about hosting a webinar visit /why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks