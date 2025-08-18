4 WWE Stars Who Openly Admitted Having A Crush On Trish Stratus Backstage And Beyond

Four different WWE names once admitted their crush on Trish Stratus, with confessions ranging from playful jokes to unexpected encounters.

Before his run in AEW, Matt Sydal had his own moment of honesty regarding Stratus. Back in 2014, he took to social media and made it clear that he admired her.

The former WWE star referred to her as a“sweetie” and openly declared his crush in a playful tweet. It was short, lighthearted, but a clear indication of how much Trish impacted wrestlers during her prime.

Jimmy Uso recently opened up on What's Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, where he admitted Stratus was his very first crush. He even mentioned that her poster was the only one his mother allowed in his room.

His wife, Naomi, joked along, confirming how legit that crush really was. Uso went further, claiming that“half the male population” probably had the same first crush on Trish, which sparked laughter.

Former WWE star Maven also shared a confession, admitting he once had a“mini-crush” on Stratus. He recalled sitting next to her on a flight and feeling nervous, almost like he was on a first date.

Maven described her as“an icon” and praised her beauty. Though harmless, the story highlighted how even fellow performers admired her presence, both professionally and personally.

Otis, known for his larger-than-life personality, once told a story about getting into trouble at a WWE event because of his admiration for Trish. As a youngster, he excitedly tried to slap her hand during her entrance.

Security quickly tackled him, leaving him with more pain than pride. Reflecting back, Otis described himself as a 200-pound fifth grader, making the memory both funny and painful.