Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fibrogen Gets Regulator's Green Light To Sell China Unit To Astrazeneca

2025-08-18 08:15:40
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) on Monday said that a Chinese regulator has approved the sale of its unit FibroGen International (Hong Kong) to AstraZeneca (AZN).

FibroGen had announced the sale of its China unit to AstraZeneca for about $160 million in February. The closing of the transaction is now expected in the third quarter of 2025, the company said.  

