Fibrogen Gets Regulator's Green Light To Sell China Unit To Astrazeneca
FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) on Monday said that a Chinese regulator has approved the sale of its unit FibroGen International (Hong Kong) to AstraZeneca (AZN).
FibroGen had announced the sale of its China unit to AstraZeneca for about $160 million in February. The closing of the transaction is now expected in the third quarter of 2025, the company said.
Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment