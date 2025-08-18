Spain Wildfires: Record Blazes Scorch Land Equal To Half A Million Football Fields (PICS)

Spain is battling its worst wildfires on record, with over 343,000 hectares scorched, four dead, and thousands evacuated. Fueled by heatwaves and drought, the blazes devastate Galicia and Castile and Leon as firefighters struggle to contain them.

Spain is experiencing one of the most destructive wildfire seasons in its history. Flames have already devoured more than 343,000 hectares (848,000 acres) of land, according to the European Forest Fire Information System (Effis). That's the equivalent of nearly half a million football fields - a staggering loss that sets a new national record, surpassing the devastation of 2022 when 306,000 hectares were destroyed.

The crisis is not confined to Spain. Across the Iberian Peninsula, Portugal too is engulfed in flames, with more than 216,000 hectares scorched so far this year. Together, the two countries are enduring an unrelenting summer of destruction, marked by record-breaking heatwaves and prolonged droughts that scientists link directly to climate change.

The fires have not only consumed forests and farmland but also claimed lives. In Spain alone, four people have died. Among them was a Romanian worker who perished while trying to protect horses at a riding school near Madrid, as well as several volunteer firefighters in Castile and Leon. In neighbouring Portugal, two more deaths have been confirmed, including a firefighter killed in a road accident and a former mayor who died while battling flames in the eastern town of Guarda.

For ordinary people, the experience has been terrifying. In the Galician province of Ourense, entire landscapes have been reduced to ashen forests and blackened soil. Homes stand gutted, and smoke so thick it forces people to wear masks hangs over the region.

One 75-year-old woman in O Barco de Valdeorras summed up the collective fear and disbelief:

“In my 75 years, I truly mean it, I have never experienced anything like this before.”

Another resident, standing guard over his house with nothing more than a hosepipe, compared the wildfire to a natural disaster of unimaginable scale:

“It came from below and it was like a hurricane. The good thing was that in two minutes it headed up and it didn't stay here long. If not, our house would have been burnt, it would not have survived.”

The human toll extends to those risking their lives on the frontlines. Thousands of firefighters, supported by Spain's military and fleets of water-bombing aircraft, are working around the clock to control the blazes. Their task is immense.

Virginia Barcones, head of Spain's Civil Protection and Emergencies, told broadcaster TVE that there were currently 23“active fires in operation status two”, the second-highest emergency level, indicating serious and immediate danger to local populations.

Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles described the enormity of the challenge:

“It's a very difficult, very complicated situation.”

She explained that the scale of the fires and the density of the smoke - thick enough to be seen from space - were severely hindering“airborne action.”

Tragically, several of those on the frontlines have already lost their lives. In Castile and Leon, a firefighter was killed when his water truck overturned on a steep forest road. Officials said:

“For an unknown reason, the vehicle approached the embankment and overturned, falling down a steep slope.”

Two more volunteer firefighters also died in the region, adding to the heavy toll on Spain's emergency services.

Portugal is facing its own tragedy. Some 2,000 firefighters have been deployed across northern and central regions, with half concentrated in the town of Arbanil. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa confirmed the death of a firefighter in a traffic accident that also left two colleagues seriously injured.

The Portuguese president has spoken of the sacrifice and bravery of those on the frontlines, but the memories of the country's catastrophic 2017 fires - when 563,000 hectares were scorched and 119 lives lost - continue to haunt the nation.

As the fires continue, help has been pouring in from Europe and beyond. Spain has received firefighting aircraft from France, Italy, Slovakia, and the Netherlands, while Portugal is receiving aerial assistance from Sweden and Morocco.

Meteorologists are cautiously optimistic. Spain's national weather agency has forecast that Monday would mark“the last day of this heatwave”, with temperatures expected to ease after days of soaring above 40°C - and even reaching 45°C in the south. Cooler conditions, if they arrive as predicted, may give exhausted crews the break they desperately need.

For many communities in Galicia, Castile and Leon, and Extremadura, the scars will last far longer than the fire season. Families have lost homes, livelihoods, and in some cases loved ones. Across Portugal and Spain, rural villages once defined by vineyards, olive groves, and thick forests are now struggling with a new reality of climate-driven disasters.

While the immediate focus remains on extinguishing the flames, experts warn that unless there is a global shift in tackling climate change, the fires that now seem unprecedented may soon become the new normal.