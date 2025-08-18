Imaginear Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Mr. Jeon currently works as a Senior Financial Analyst at Marrelli Support Services Inc. where he provides CFO, accounting, regulatory compliance, and management advisory services to numerous public trading companies on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange and other Canadian and U.S. exchanges. Mr. Jeon is a CPA and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and Graduate Diploma in Accounting from Wilfrid Laurier University. Mr. Jeon has over 8 years' experience in various sectors, with responsibility for accounting, budgeting, financial reporting and disclosures.
About ImagineAR
ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) (FSE: GMS1) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR immersive campaigns with no programming or technology experience. FameDays, wholly owned subsidiary, is a leading-edge developer of immersive entertainment centers, integrating AR/ AI and interactive technology to create fully immersive, high-impact experiences. The large-scale venues redefine storytelling by blending pre-rendered visuals, augmented reality overlays, and real-time interactivity, offering audiences a next-generation entertainment experience with limitless creative possibilities.
