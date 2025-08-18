Silver Dollar Announces AGM Results
The approved resolutions included the reappointment of Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors of the Company, and setting the number of directors at four with the election of Guillermo Lozano-Chavez (an independent director), Gregory Lytle (a new non-independent director), Bruce MacLachlan (a new independent director), and J.J. (Jeff) Smulders (a non-independent director) to Silver Dollar's Board of Directors.
"On behalf of the entire team, I would like to welcome Bruce MacLachlan to the Company," said Greg Lytle, President & CEO of Silver Dollar. "I would also like to thank former director Mike Romanik, who did not stand for re-election, for his service to the Company and wish him the very best in his future endeavours."
About Bruce MacLachlan
Bruce brings over four decades of experience in mineral exploration to the Company, with a strong track record of guiding projects from grassroots discovery to advanced-stage development. His career includes roles as Geological Technician/Prospector with Noranda, Hemlo Gold, and Battle Mountain Gold; Project Manager with CanAlaska Uranium; and Exploration Manager with Noront Resources and Rare Earth Metals. Since 2001, Bruce has served as President and CEO of Emerald Geological Services, and in August 2024, he was appointed President and COO of TSX Venture-listed Bold Ventures Inc.
About Gregory Lytle
Greg has been advising mineral exploration companies for more than 20 years. He joined the Company as a consultant prior to its initial public offering in May 2020 and was appointed President and CEO in March 2025. As Managing Director of Lytle & Associates, a corporate communications and advisory firm supporting public and private enterprises for over 30 years, Greg's experience spans technology, biotech, real estate, publishing, and mineral exploration. He has facilitated the raising of over $100 million in funding for clients and initiated relationships with industry leaders including American Express, GE, Intel Capital, and Morgan Stanley. Greg also serves as President, CEO, and Director of TSX Venture-listed Gold Finder Resources Ltd.
About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.
Silver Dollar is a dynamic mineral exploration company focused on two of North America's premier mining regions: Idaho's prolific Silver Valley and the Durango-Zacatecas silver-gold belt. Our portfolio includes the advanced-stage Ranger-Page and La Joya projects, along with the early-stage Nora project. The Company's financial backers include renowned mining investor Eric Sprott, our largest shareholder. Silver Dollar's management team is committed to an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potential acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.
