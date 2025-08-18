Kazakhstan Launches Unscheduled Inspections Of General Aviation Operators
The Civil Aviation Authority of Kazakhstan has enacted a
cessation of flight operations for the carriers implicated in the
aviation anomalies that transpired on June 22 and August 17,
2025.
“In order to enhance safety oversight protocols, ad hoc evaluations of additional general aviation entities (49 aircraft) will be executed at their primary operational hubs situated in Astana, Almaty, and Karaganda,” the statement articulated.
The ministry further indicated that entities tasked with evaluating the airworthiness parameters of light and ultralight aircraft will undergo rigorous scrutiny and compliance assessments.
On August 17, an incident involving a light aircraft, specifically an Aerostar R40F bearing the registration UP-LA229, occurred in the Akmola region of Kazakhstan. This unfortunate event culminated in the fatalities of two individuals, comprising the pilot and a passenger. A task force has been convened for the purpose of conducting a thorough inquiry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment