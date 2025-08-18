Home Values Are Rising In Half The Country, Falling In The Other
|
Metro Area*
|
Zillow
|
ZHVI
|
Share of
|
Market
|
Inventory
|
Median
|
Median
|
United States
|
$367,965
|
0.2 %
|
27.4 %
|
Neutral
|
-19 %
|
24
|
60
|
New York, NY
|
$713,066
|
3.7 %
|
15.9 %
|
Neutral
|
-49 %
|
31
|
56
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
$959,206
|
-0.8 %
|
25.1 %
|
Seller
|
-12 %
|
26
|
51
|
Chicago, IL
|
$346,252
|
3.5 %
|
27.7 %
|
Seller
|
-53 %
|
11
|
34
|
Dallas, TX
|
$369,096
|
-3.9 %
|
36.8 %
|
Neutral
|
11 %
|
35
|
63
|
Houston, TX
|
$310,886
|
-1.9 %
|
33.0 %
|
Neutral
|
12 %
|
38
|
71
|
Washington, DC
|
$584,722
|
1.2 %
|
28.8 %
|
Seller
|
-24 %
|
16
|
39
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
$386,721
|
3.6 %
|
24.4 %
|
Seller
|
-43 %
|
12
|
35
|
Miami, FL
|
$472,814
|
-4.6 %
|
21.6 %
|
Buyer
|
7 %
|
62
|
109
|
Atlanta, GA
|
$384,607
|
-3.1 %
|
33.3 %
|
Buyer
|
4 %
|
40
|
65
|
Boston, MA
|
$731,359
|
1.3 %
|
22.1 %
|
Seller
|
-30 %
|
13
|
36
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
$448,513
|
-3.5 %
|
33.5 %
|
Neutral
|
-1 %
|
44
|
70
|
San Francisco, CA
|
$1,127,650
|
-3.8 %
|
22.0 %
|
Strong Seller
|
10 %
|
26
|
45
|
Riverside, CA
|
$585,417
|
-2.1 %
|
25.6 %
|
Seller
|
-17 %
|
34
|
69
|
Detroit, MI
|
$268,642
|
3.8 %
|
26.8 %
|
Neutral
|
-32 %
|
11
|
34
|
Seattle, WA
|
$751,156
|
-0.8 %
|
30.5 %
|
Neutral
|
-5 %
|
19
|
41
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
$391,089
|
2.2 %
|
27.0 %
|
Seller
|
-30 %
|
23
|
34
|
San Diego, CA
|
$925,599
|
-2.6 %
|
31.0 %
|
Seller
|
-19 %
|
27
|
49
|
Tampa, FL
|
$361,115
|
-6.2 %
|
33.0 %
|
Buyer
|
29 %
|
43
|
80
|
Denver, CO
|
$580,664
|
-2.9 %
|
38.2 %
|
Neutral
|
23 %
|
32
|
58
|
Baltimore, MD
|
$403,552
|
2.3 %
|
29.2 %
|
Seller
|
-40 %
|
13
|
35
|
St. Louis, MO
|
$271,010
|
2.3 %
|
26.1 %
|
Seller
|
-45 %
|
7
|
31
|
Orlando, FL
|
$389,304
|
-4.3 %
|
30.9 %
|
Neutral
|
32 %
|
42
|
81
|
Charlotte, NC
|
$388,523
|
-0.9 %
|
31.0 %
|
Neutral
|
12 %
|
32
|
56
|
San Antonio, TX
|
$283,286
|
-3.1 %
|
32.6 %
|
Neutral
|
27 %
|
43
|
80
|
Portland, OR
|
$553,771
|
-0.8 %
|
32.6 %
|
Neutral
|
-12 %
|
25
|
55
|
Sacramento, CA
|
$582,942
|
-2.2 %
|
30.6 %
|
Seller
|
-15 %
|
25
|
49
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
$232,771
|
1.8 %
|
28.7 %
|
Neutral
|
-37 %
|
13
|
44
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
$302,039
|
2.8 %
|
31.5 %
|
Seller
|
-29 %
|
9
|
28
|
Austin, TX
|
$437,456
|
-6.0 %
|
32.4 %
|
Buyer
|
57 %
|
58
|
76
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
$436,129
|
-0.03 %
|
30.4 %
|
Neutral
|
-1 %
|
35
|
70
|
Kansas City, MO
|
$321,289
|
2.3 %
|
30.8 %
|
Seller
|
-37 %
|
11
|
34
|
Columbus, OH
|
$330,779
|
1.5 %
|
34.4 %
|
Neutral
|
-18 %
|
9
|
32
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
$292,165
|
1.8 %
|
36.0 %
|
Neutral
|
-9 %
|
15
|
38
|
Cleveland, OH
|
$248,038
|
4.7 %
|
25.3 %
|
Seller
|
-52 %
|
8
|
26
|
San Jose, CA
|
$1,582,065
|
-1.6 %
|
21.7 %
|
Seller
|
-12 %
|
21
|
38
|
Nashville, TN
|
$455,758
|
-0.2 %
|
35.9 %
|
Neutral
|
7 %
|
29
|
60
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
$365,519
|
2.0 %
|
26.0 %
|
Seller
|
-40 %
|
27
|
40
|
Providence, RI
|
$511,889
|
2.9 %
|
22.4 %
|
Strong Seller
|
-54 %
|
14
|
31
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
$352,549
|
-3.4 %
|
32.3 %
|
Buyer
|
22 %
|
60
|
83
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
$376,538
|
3.2 %
|
18.0 %
|
Strong Seller
|
-32 %
|
18
|
34
|
Oklahoma City, OK
|
$242,586
|
1.0 %
|
30.6 %
|
Neutral
|
-3 %
|
24
|
55
|
Raleigh, NC
|
$444,585
|
-2.2 %
|
37.5 %
|
Neutral
|
17 %
|
27
|
48
|
Memphis, TN
|
$244,072
|
-0.7 %
|
29.7 %
|
Buyer
|
6 %
|
26
|
59
|
Richmond, VA
|
$388,023
|
1.3 %
|
27.8 %
|
Seller
|
-35 %
|
11
|
28
|
Louisville, KY
|
$271,943
|
3.9 %
|
31.3 %
|
Neutral
|
-21 %
|
10
|
34
|
New Orleans, LA
|
$256,244
|
-1.0 %
|
25.6 %
|
Buyer
|
48 %
|
47
|
93
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
$560,958
|
1.7 %
|
36.6 %
|
Neutral
|
2 %
|
27
|
49
|
Hartford, CT
|
$393,092
|
4.5 %
|
18.6 %
|
Strong Seller
|
-66 %
|
8
|
15
|
Buffalo, NY
|
$283,377
|
3.7 %
|
20.6 %
|
Strong Seller
|
-40 %
|
11
|
17
|
Birmingham, AL
|
$257,127
|
0.1 %
|
25.4 %
|
Neutral
|
-14 %
|
22
|
56
|
|
*Table ordered by market size
|
1 The Zillow market report is a monthly overview of the national and local real estate markets. The report is compiled by Zillow Research. For more information, visit zillow/research .
|
2 The monthly cost of a mortgage payment when using a 20% down payment to purchase a home priced at the Zillow Home Value Index, using the monthly average mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed rate loan.
|
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people. As the most visited real estate app and website in the United States, Zillow and its affiliates help people find and get the home they want by connecting them with digital solutions, dedicated real estate professionals, and easier buying, selling, financing, and renting experiences.
Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home LoansSM, Zillow Rentals®, Trulia®, Out East®, StreetEasy®, HotPads®, ShowingTime+SM, Spruce®, and Follow Up Boss®.
All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 ( ). © 2025 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.
(ZFIN)
SOURCE Zillow
