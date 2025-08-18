Home Values Are Rising In Half The Country, Falling In The Other

Meanwhile, home values have fallen year over year in 25 markets - most of them situated in the South or West - restoring a tiny chunk of affordability lost in the early pandemic run-up in prices. In the South, builders have kept up with demand better, easing price pressure and giving homeowners options to move into. Buyers are likely still running into affordability walls in expensive western coastal metros like San Francisco and San Diego.

"Perhaps more than ever, whether it's a good time to buy depends on where you live," said Kara Ng, senior economist at Zillow. "A defining trait of this market is that buyers are gaining leverage that most of them can't use, because cost barriers are too high. Buyers forced to the sidelines means less competition for those who can still afford it. Affordability is gradually improving where builders have been able to keep up with demand, showing why continuing to build is so critical. It's not just about giving buyers power, it's enabling them to use it."

Price-growth divide linked to recent success of builders

Home value appreciation is nearly flat at the national average, rising just 0.2% over the past year. Lower interest rates and low price growth have slightly improved affordability; monthly mortgage costs2 are down $19 over the past year. But that mortgage payment is still nearly $1,000 more per month than it was before the pandemic.

Among the 50 largest U.S. metros, home values rose the most in the past year in Cleveland (4.7%), Hartford (4.5%), Louisville (3.9%), Detroit (3.8%) and Buffalo (3.7%). However, even these gains are modest compared to the rampant double-digit growth seen three or four years ago.

Florida and Texas, both former hot spots for housing demand and skyrocketing prices, are home to the major metros seeing home values fall the fastest. Annual declines in typical home values are largest in Tampa (-6.2%), Austin (-6%), Miami (-4.6%), Orlando (-4.3%) and Dallas (-3.9%).

Metros where price corrections are steepest are among those with the largest increase in inventory compared to before the pandemic. All of these metros except Miami rank among the top 10 for home building permits from 2020 to 2024. When demand for homes surged, builders were able to respond fastest in areas with fewer land-use restrictions. That gave buyers more options and sellers more homes to move into, freeing up existing supply.

New construction is slowing the growth of a nationwide housing deficit, but a gap of 4.7 million units persists . The underlying demand for homes is out there - at lower price levels.

Price cuts reach record high

Sellers cut prices on 27.4% of listings in July, the highest share since Zillow began tracking this metric in 2018. Cuts are more common in the South and the Mountain region, and are less widespread in markets more favorable to sellers in the Northeast and on the West Coast.

Zillow's market heat index shows competition among buyers continues to decline nationwide, reaching the lowest point for any July since at least 2018. Now, 27 major markets are either balanced or in the buyer's favor - three more than last month, and nine more than last July.

Listings linger unless priced right

Homes are taking longer to sell than in recent summers, and the gap between attractive listings that sell and others that linger is growing. Listings that sold in July did so in 24 days, six days slower than last year but just one day longer than the pre-pandemic average for July. However, the median lifespan of all listings on Zillow is 60 days, four more than the pre-pandemic average. The gap between those two figures is the largest for any July in Zillow data, which began being collected in 2018.

Sellers will need to make their listing irresistible to shoppers to succeed in this fast-changing market. Today's buyers shop online first. Features such as interactive floor plans and 3D tours help them get a better feel for the home before deciding to see it in person.