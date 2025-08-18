Lasalle Real Estate Debt Strategy Attracts Approximately $700 Million In Capital Commitments

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle Investment Management ("LaSalle"), the global real estate investment manager, announced today its open-ended real estate debt strategy, has secured approximately $700 million in capital commitments from institutional investors. The strategy is managed by LaSalle's experienced U.S. debt team, which has completed over $6 billion in first mortgage transactions over the past 20 years.

The strategy has attracted commitments from a diverse group of new and returning institutional investors, including pension funds and insurance companies across the United States, Australia, Canada and Asia.

Targeting floating-rate senior loans between $25-75 million, the strategy focuses on multifamily and multi-tenant industrial properties in growth markets and gateway cities across the U.S. Since the open-ended strategy began originating investments in March, the LaSalle team has originated and closed more than approximately $400 million in loans and expects to close an additional $300 million in the third quarter, supported by a robust pipeline of opportunities.

The team views the current market environment as well-primed for private real estate debt strategies, with elevated capital needs, tighter bank lending, stabilized interest rates, and real estate repricing largely complete. Amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, private credit continues to offer investors compelling opportunities and attractive risk-adjusted returns.

This marks another significant milestone for LaSalle's global real estate debt platform, driven by successful capital-raising efforts that have secured over $1.7 billion in capital over the past 12 months, across open-ended, closed-ended and custom account strategies.

Brad Gries, Head of Americas at LaSalle Investment Management said: "We have an extraordinary team of experienced real estate lending professionals with a long track record, and we are proud of this vote of confidence we have received from our investors. With volatility over the last few years and current uncertainty driven by policy decisions and geopolitics, we have seen increasing demand from both borrowers and credit investors, creating a strong deployment environment at attractive basis and compelling risk adjusted returns. We continue to believe there is a permanent place for real estate credit in diversified investor portfolio construction."

Craig Oram, Portfolio Manager at LaSalle Investment Management added: "With the capital raised, we are well-positioned to source loans for light transitional properties across the country. We see tremendous demand for capital among middle market borrowers, and our disciplined approach to ground-up underwriting and integrated origination strategy allows us to provide needed liquidity in this dynamic market environment."

Note this press release has been prepared and intended for circulation in the United States only. This document does not itself constitute an offer of interests in, nor is it a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any security or investment product in any jurisdiction. This presentation is not for circulation to private investors nor to the public outside of the United States.

About LaSalle Investment Management | Investing Today. For Tomorrow.

LaSalle Investment Management is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers. On a global basis, LaSalle manages US$82.3 billion of assets in private and public real estate equity and debt investments as of Q4 2024. LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles, including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments.

