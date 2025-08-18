Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 33 2025
|Trading day
| No. of
shares
| Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 8 August 2025
|93,400
|596.18
|55,683,237
|Monday, 11 August 2025
|1,000
|625.84
|625,840
|Tuesday, 12 August 2025
|1,100
|631.28
|694,408
|Wednesday, 13 August 2025
|1,100
|634.85
|698,335
|Thursday, 14 August 2025
|1,000
|633.55
|633,550
|Friday, 15 August 2025
|1,900
|590.60
|1,122,140
|In the period 11 August 2025 - 15 August 2025
|6,100
|618.73
|3,774,273
|Accumulated until 15 August 2025
|99,500
|597.56
|59,457,510
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,141,493 treasury shares corresponding to 8.57% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments
-
2025-08-18 FBM25-39 SBB-w33 ENG
SBB2025 Week 33
