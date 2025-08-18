Oil Mill Machine Market Forecast Outlook 2025 To 2035 Driven By Automation, Efficiency, And Growing Edible Oil Demand

Oil Mill Machine EIN

The oil mill machine market is set for steady growth, supported by automation, rising edible oil demand, and regional expansions.

- Nandini Roy Choudhury, Principal Consultant

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global oil mill machine market is on a steady growth trajectory, projected to expand from USD 2.7 billion in 2025 to USD 4.0 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.0%. This growth is being shaped by technological innovations, changing consumption patterns, and manufacturers' pursuit of efficiency and reliability in oilseed processing.

Driving Market Growth

The rising demand for edible oils, modernization of small and medium enterprises, and a greater focus on hygiene standards in food production are fueling investments in oil mill machines. Technological enhancements and supportive government policies for agro-processing have encouraged adoption in both emerging and developed regions.

Manufacturers are prioritizing machinery that delivers higher oil yield while minimizing energy use. Consumer shifts toward health-conscious diets, combined with incentives for local oil production and strict food safety regulations, are further reinforcing demand.

Segmental Analysis

By product type, groundnut oil mill machines are set to dominate with a 22.5% share in 2025. Their popularity stems from widespread cultivation, high extraction yield, and strong consumer demand for groundnut oil. Enhanced designs that reduce wastage and improve oil quality have positioned them as the top choice for processors seeking profitability and scalability.

In terms of application, the commercial segment is projected to account for 54.0% of revenue in 2025. Commercial processors demand machinery that ensures continuous operation, low downtime, and compliance with stringent regulations. Their focus on scalability, automation, and economies of scale has made advanced oil mill machines indispensable to this segment.

By mode of operation, semi-automated machines will lead with a 61.5% share in 2025. These machines balance affordability and efficiency, making them ideal for SMEs and commercial enterprises. Their lower upfront investment, reduced labor intensity, and adaptability are key drivers of adoption.

Regional Insights

In the USA, oil production growth driven by the transportation and petrochemical industries is expected to spur machine demand. Development of unconventional resources has created opportunities for manufacturers to expand their footprint.

Germany remains the largest European producer, supported by high durability standards and government-backed financial support for manufacturers. Its export-driven market has cemented its leadership across Europe.

China is rapidly emerging as a hub for oil mill machine production, supported by abundant raw materials, affordable labor, and rising domestic consumption. International manufacturers are increasingly setting up facilities in the country to leverage these advantages.

Key Trends and Opportunities

The shift toward biodiesel as a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels is driving oil mill machine adoption in automotive and marine sectors. Biodiesel's biodegradable and non-toxic properties make it an attractive solution in industries seeking to reduce emissions.

At the same time, innovations in automation and material durability are enabling manufacturers to scale efficiently. Opportunities also lie in fortified edible oils, with companies exploring ways to meet dietary requirements through added vitamins and nutrients.

Challenges such as oil adulteration and evolving codex standards remain, but the industry continues to adapt with advancements in quality control and sustainability-focused production practices.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players include AGI Milltec, Eastern Engineering Eastern Ration LLP, Andavar Lathe Works, Devi Industries, Confider, Fowler Westrup, Kumar Metal Industries, Lakshmi Machineries, and SS Engineering Works. These companies are focusing on R&D, collaborations, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market positions.

Among them, Goyum Group stands out with its advanced 27,000 sqm facility dedicated to oil processing machinery. The company's fully automatic mustard oil mills showcase the growing industry emphasis on automation and turnkey solutions.

Request Oil Mill Machine Market Draft Report-

For more on their methodology and market coverage, visit-

Outlook

With steady growth ahead, the oil mill machine market is set to benefit from rising edible oil consumption, automation, and sustainable practices. Manufacturers that focus on innovation, cost competitiveness, and regulatory compliance will be best positioned to capture future opportunities in this evolving landscape.

Explore Related Insights

Commercial Cookers Market-

Soda Production Machine Market-

Countertop Convection Oven Market-

Commercial Dishwasher Market-

Commercial Oven Market-

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Rahul Singh

Future Market Insights Inc.

+1 347-918-3531

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.