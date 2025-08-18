Dallasnews Corporation Files Definitive Proxy Statement And Issues Letter To Shareholders
|If you have questions about voting your proxy or require replacement proxy materials, please contact our proxy solicitor D.F. King & Co., Inc. toll-free +1 (866) 416-0577 or by email at ....
About DallasNews Corporation
DallasNews Corporation is the Dallas-based holding company of The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant. The Dallas Morning News, a leading daily newspaper, is renowned for its excellent journalistic reputation, intense regional focus, and close community ties. As a testament to its commitment to quality journalism, the publication has been honored with nine Pulitzer Prizes. Medium Giant , an integrated creative marketing agency with offices in Dallas and Tulsa, works with a roster of premium brands and companies. In 2024, the agency earned top industry recognition, winning an AAF Addy and the AMA DFW Annual Marketer of the Year Award for Campaign of the Year, along with six prestigious Davey Awards. Medium Giant is a wholly owned business of DallasNews Corporation. For additional information, visit mediumgiant.co.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about, among other things, the industry and markets in which the Company operates, and the transactions described in this communication. Words such as“anticipate,”“assume,”“believe,”“can,”“could,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“intend,”“expect,”“may,”“project,”“plan,”“seek,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would” and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements. While the Company's management believes the assumptions underlying its forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, such information is necessarily subject to uncertainties and may involve certain risks, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond the control of the Company's management. These risks include, but are not limited to: (i) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement between the Company and Hearst (the“Hearst Merger Agreement”); (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company and others following announcement of the Hearst Merger Agreement or the Company's implementation of a shareholder rights plan (the“Rights Plan”); (iii) the inability to complete the proposed Hearst Merger due to the failure to obtain the requisite approval of the Company's shareholders or the failure to satisfy other conditions to completion of the Hearst Merger; (iv) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations and the potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the Hearst Merger; (v) the impact, if any, of the announcement or pendency of the Hearst Merger on the Company's relationships with customers or other commercial partners; (vi) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the Hearst Merger and the Rights Plan; (vii) the ability of the Rights Plan to protect shareholders' interests and to effectively ensure that the Board has sufficient time to make informed judgments that are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders; and (viii) other risks described in the Company's public disclosures and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication or, in the case of any document incorporated by reference, the date of that document.
All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are qualified by the cautionary statements in this section. We undertake no obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this communication.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
This communication is being made in connection with the proposed merger transaction involving the Company and Hearst. In connection with the proposed transaction, on August 15, 2025, the Company filed a definitive proxy statement with the SEC. This communication is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or with respect to the proposed transaction. On or about August 18, 2025, the Company will mail the definitive proxy statement and a WHITE proxy card to each shareholder entitled to vote at the special meeting of shareholders to consider the approval of the Hearst Merger Agreement. SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY BECAUSE IT CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION . In addition, the definitive proxy statement and the documents incorporated therein by reference are publicly available free of charge at the SEC's website, The definitive proxy statement and the documents incorporated therein by reference also may be obtained for free at the Company's website, or by contacting the Company at (214) 977-8869.
Participants in the Solicitation
The Company and its directors and officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the Company's directors and executive officers is included in its proxy statement for its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 26, 2025, and is incorporated by reference in the definitive proxy statement.
Shareholder Contact
D.F. King & Co., Inc.
Toll-free: 1-866-416-0577
...
Media Contact
Gagnier Communications
Riyaz Lalani / Dan Gagnier
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment