Parazero Receives Order From A Defense Entity For Its Counter Drone Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kfar Saba, Israel, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the“company” or“ParaZero”), an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, today announced that it has received a purchase order for its advanced Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) solution from a defense entity. This is another achievement for ParaZero in its continued expansion into the defense market and the rapidly growing counter-drone market specifically. According to recent market research , the global anti drone market size was valued at $2.4B in 2024. The market is projected to grow from $3.1B in 2025 to $12.24B by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.62% during the forecast period.

Meeting the Evolving Threat Landscape

With drones becoming a major security concern for military and non-military organizations, ParaZero's cutting-edge C-UAS solution offers a drone neutralization system. This technology provides essential protection for critical infrastructure, sensitive military operations, and public spaces while also ensuring minimal disruption while neutralizing aerial threats.

“Securing another order from a prestigious defense organization is a strong testament to the trust in our technology,” said Ariel Alon, CEO of ParaZero Technologies.“We believe that our C-UAS solutions address the growing demand for highly effective drone mitigation systems, and that this new order reflects our commitment to providing the highest level of safety and security to our clients.”

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero is a recognized leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system designed for aerial safety and regulatory compliance; DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform for protection against hostile drones in both battlefield and urban environments; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system. ParaZero's mission is to redefine the boundaries of aerial operations with intelligent, mission-ready systems that enhance safety, scalability, and security. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

