The Majority Of Over-50S Feel Written Off And Treated As If Their Best Years Are Behind Them, Datemyage Survey Finds

From being told they're "too old" to feeling sidelined at work or judged for wanting romance, adults over 50 face widespread age bias, and DateMyAge is on a mission to change that.

NEW YORK , Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey by DateMyAge , a global platform for age-positive connections online, reveals that age bias is a persistent barrier for people in midlife and beyond, with 73% saying they've been treated as if their best years are already over, and 62% feeling written off professionally because of their age.

The survey of 1,000 adults aged 50 and over shows how ageism impacts confidence, opportunity, and personal expression:



38% have lied about their age when meeting someone new, with 12% cutting more than five years off, and men are about twice as likely as women to do so. At the same time, 62% say it's a dealbreaker if someone lies to them about their age.

49% have been told they're "too old" for something they enjoy.

71% say society underestimates them because of their age, and 32% say it happens regularly.

51% have stopped themselves from starting a conversation or making a connection because of their age; men are 30% more likely to hold back. However, 65% say they have never dismissed someone themselves solely due to their age.

33% have felt embarrassed about wanting affection, intimacy, or romance at their age; men are twice as likely to feel this way.

32% have felt judged for pursuing new relationships at their age; again, men are twice as likely. 44% have used old photos on online platforms, with 21% using images more than 10 years old. Men are 2.5 times more likely to use decade-old photos.

"We've made huge strides in diversity and inclusion, yet age remains one of the last accepted biases," said Jaime Bronstein, LCSW, therapist and a resident expert at DateMyAge. "Too many people in their 50s and 60s are still treated as if they're past their prime, when in reality there's no reason these decades can't be their most ambitious, creative, and fulfilling. Many people over 50 feel empowered by their life's accomplishments, and rightfully so."

"At DateMyAge, we believe those decades should be a launchpad, not a sunset, which is exactly why we wanted to understand this issue more deeply. By listening to our community and uncovering where they feel excluded, we have created a space that celebrates their ambitions, supports new connections, and reminds them that it's never too late to build the life they want."

The survey is part of DateMyAge's upcoming LoveMyAge campaign, launching in September 2025, aiming to celebrate life after 50, their lasting energy and curiosity that doesn't fade with age.

About DateMyAge

DateMyAge (DMA) is a global age-positive platform for deep and meaningful online connections. It addresses the challenge of building connections in midlife, offering a respectful, safe community for those seeking long-term online relationships or global connections, sharing life experiences, and exploring new cultures together. DMA stands out by valuing genuine, verified interactions, ensuring a trustful environment free from ageism, and promoting real, fulfilling online companionships.

About Social Discovery Group

Social Discovery Group is one of the world's largest social discovery companies, uniting 60+ brands with 500 million users, including Dating and DateMyAge. SDG solves the problem of loneliness, isolation, and disconnection, transforming virtual intimacy into the new normal. Its products include international online dating sites, social and entertainment apps with a focus on video streaming, AI technologies, and game mechanics. SDG products redefine the way people interact and connect with each other. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE DateMyAge

