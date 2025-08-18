What Is The Brazil Specialty Fertilizer Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?

The Brazil specialty fertilizer market is growing fast. This growth comes from three main factors: higher agricultural productivity, more crop diversity, and support from the government. The market size reached USD 921 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,755 Million by 2033 , registering a CAGR of 7.4% during 2025-2033 . Farmers are meeting the rising demand for key crops, like soybean, sugarcane, and corn. They are turning to advanced fertilizers. This helps them boost yields and keep soil healthy. Precision agriculture uses GPS, sensors, and data analytics. These tools help apply fertilizer more efficiently. They reduce waste and support sustainable farming practices. Farmers now prefer specialty fertilizers.

These options include:



Controlled-release fertilizers (CRF)

Water-soluble types Liquid formulas for specific crops and soil

Government programs support modern farming. Brazil's growing role in global agri-exports speeds up the use of specialty fertilizers.

Key Highlights:



Market size in 2024: USD 921 Million

Expected market size in 2033: USD 1,755 Million

CAGR (2025-2033): 7.4%

Rising adoption of CRF, liquid, and water-soluble fertilizers

Precision agriculture enhancing fertilizer efficiency and sustainability Government support promoting modern and sustainable farming practices

AI is changing Brazil's specialty fertilizer market. It helps with precision agriculture, predictive analytics, and better nutrient management. AI solutions help farmers check soil conditions, watch crop growth, and find the best fertilizer type and amount for each field. This reduces over-fertilization, minimizes environmental impact, and improves crop yields. AI systems can use weather forecasts, satellite images, and past crop data. This helps in applying fertilizers at the right time. Agri-tech companies are now providing AI tools. These tools help automate fertilizer scheduling and monitor fields in real time. With sustainability in focus, AI is helping Brazil make smarter, data-driven choices. This supports the country's environmental and production goals.

Key Contributions of AI in Specialty Fertilizers:



Precision nutrient application reducing waste

Real-time monitoring of soil and crop conditions

AI-driven predictive analytics for fertilizer scheduling

Integrating weather, soil, and crop data for optimal outcomes Supporting sustainable and environmentally friendly farming practices

The Brazil specialty fertilizer market is changing quickly. This is due to more agricultural machines, diverse crops, and new technologies. Farmers are using controlled-release fertilizers (CRF), water-soluble fertilizers, and foliar nutrients. These help boost yields and reduce soil degradation. Government initiatives promoting modern farming methods and sustainable agriculture are supporting market expansion.



Adoption of precision agriculture tools and technologies

Increasing focus on high-value crops like soybean, sugarcane, and corn Regulatory support for sustainable fertilizer usage

Tech advancements are helping deliver nutrients more precisely. This cuts down on environmental harm and boosts farm productivity. Fertigation and foliar application methods are gaining traction due to efficiency and cost-effectiveness.



Expansion of fertigation and foliar application methods

Development of smart fertilizers tailored for specific crops Integration of digital tools for farm management

Environmental sustainability and global market demand are further driving growth. Producers are moving to eco-friendly specialty fertilizers. These fertilizers cut leaching and boost soil fertility. This shift supports Brazil's role as a leader in agri-exports.



Eco-friendly and water-soluble fertilizers gaining adoption

Reduced environmental footprint with modern fertilizer technologies Enhanced soil health supporting long-term agricultural sustainability

Speciality Type Insights:



CRF



Polymer Coated



Polymer-Sulfur Coated

Others

Liquid Fertilizer

SRF Water Soluble

Application Mode Insights:



Fertigation

Foliar Soil

Crop Type Insights:



Field Crops

Horticultural Crops Turf and Ornamental

Regional Insights:



Southeast

South

Northeast

North Central-West

In 2024, top Brazilian fertilizer firms introduced precision nutrient solutions. These solutions mix controlled-release fertilizers with AI monitoring tools. Agri-tech firms and farmers are forming strategic partnerships. These collaborations allow for real-time soil analysis and automated fertilizer application. Also, government-backed pilot projects are promoting smart irrigation with fertigation. This ensures optimal nutrient use and supports Brazil's environmental sustainability goals.



In April 2025 , Brazilian fertilizer producer Rifertil filed for bankruptcy protection, citing R647.9mn ($112.7mn) in debt. Key pressures included falling fertilizer prices, prolonged droughts in Goiás (its main market), increased customer defaults, and exchange rate losses from a stronger US dollar.

In February 2025 , Haifa Group launched a new blending facility in Uberlândia, Minas Gerais, to produce its Multicote controlled-release fertilizer. The plant will offer around 5,000–7,000 tonnes per year, with a focus on custom formulations tailored to specific crop and soil needs. This move strengthens Haifa's role in Brazil as a precision nutrition provider. With over 20 years in the country, the company sees the facility as a key step in expanding its specialty fertilizer footprint. In February 2024 , ICL acquired Brazilian biologicals firm Nitro 1000 for $30 million to boost its specialty plant nutrition portfolio. The move strengthens ICL's presence in Brazil's agri-input market, targeting crops like soybean, corn, and sugarcane with sustainable alternatives to traditional fertilizers. The acquisition supports ICL's expansion strategy and builds on previous deals with Compass Minerals and Fertiláqua. Nitro 1000's expertise will enhance ICL's R&D, product innovation, and market share in Brazil's growing biologicals segment.

