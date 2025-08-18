A Century Of Excellence: Lebermuth Honored With 2025 Governor's Century Award

The award was accepted Thursday, August 14th, at a ceremony in Indianapolis by Josh Brown, fifth-generation and Lebermuth Account Executive, alongside Minette Brown, a third-generation family member and matriarch of the Brown family. Minette is the wife of the late Irv Brown and mother of current owners and board members Alan, Rob, and Melanie Brown, as well as Larry Brown, Senior Account Executive.

"We are incredibly proud of our Indiana roots and the legacy our family has built here over more than a century," said Alan Brown, Lebermuth's chairman. "This award is not only a recognition of our longevity but also of the dedication of our employees, our deep connection to the manufacturing community, and our ongoing investment in Indiana's economic growth."

Founded in 1908 by Morris Brown as M. Brown & Sons, the company began as a modest trade in essential oils, later expanding into a global enterprise with a diverse portfolio of essential oils, fragrances, and flavors. Today, Lebermuth operates its 125,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility in South Bend, along with a distillery in Bremen.

About Lebermuth

Since 1908, Lebermuth has delivered essential oils, fragrances, and flavors that elevate mood, awaken memory, and spark imagination. Lebermuth combines technical and creative expertise with the widest selection of high-quality ingredients. With knowledge and passion, we guide our customers to the right scent and flavor formulations to solve their challenges, expand their portfolios, and elevate their brands. We partner with customers of all sizes to create exceptional sensory experiences for their consumers. Learn more at .

