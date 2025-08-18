Biotech's Big Comeback: 4 Stocks Poised To Ride The Resurgence (MDCX, ARVN, RYTM, ENTA)

MENAFN - GetNews) After years of uncertainty, biotech is bouncing back. The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index is up over 18% year-to-date, outpacing the broader health care sector. Growth is fueled by paused interest rate hikes, record FDA approvals, and a surge in M&A activity topping $75 billion in the first half of 2025. Large pharma companies facing patent expirations are targeting smaller biotechs with promising pipelines, adding another boost.

Valuations remain below long-term averages, yet clinical progress, regulatory momentum, and strategic partnerships are converging to create attractive opportunities. Several companies are especially well-positioned to capitalize on these trends, offering a mix of near-term catalysts and long-term growth potential. Let's take a closer look at a few biotech stocks poised to benefit from this resurgence.

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) is an emerging biotech and life sciences company with a global footprint across three continents, targeting both human and veterinary markets with a pipeline of novel drug delivery platforms. The company's core technology is a patent-protected dissolvable microneedle array tip-loaded with the chemotherapy agent doxorubicin. This patch, known as D-MNA, is designed to penetrate the skin, dissolve, and directly deliver the drug into cancerous tissue with precision and minimal invasiveness.

Recent months have brought a flurry of developments that position MDCX as a potential high-growth player in a biotech sector seeing renewed investor interest. In June, the company closed a seven million dollar public offering, which will fund a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for treating basal cell carcinoma with its D-MNA skin patch. Medicus has also indicated that proceeds could help expand trials into a pivotal study or into additional non-melanoma skin cancers, highlighting its intent to broaden its addressable market.

The technology is already showing versatility. In veterinary oncology, Medicus has submitted a development plan to the FDA to treat external squamous cell carcinoma in horses under a Minor Use in Major Species designation, which offers seven years of market exclusivity upon approval. The company believes the equine SCC market could be worth roughly 250 million dollars, with the potential to extend the therapy to other companion animals and cancer types.

Clinical data from earlier human trials has been encouraging. In a Phase 1 safety and tolerability study, D-MNA was well tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities or serious adverse events. Notably, six of thirteen participants achieved complete histological clearance of basal cell carcinoma. Interim results from the ongoing Phase 2 trial have shown more than 60 percent clinical clearance, prompting an expansion of the trial from sixty to ninety participants and the addition of European sites.

MDCX is also extending its reach through strategic partnerships. In August, it signed a memorandum of understanding with Boston-based Helix Nanotechnologies to combine its microneedle delivery platform with HelixNano's proprietary mRNA vaccine technology. The collaboration aims to produce thermostable, needle-free vaccines that could bypass cold-chain logistics and expand global access. A sponsored research agreement with the University of Pittsburgh will help optimize the loading of HelixNano's vaccine candidate into the microneedle arrays for a planned Phase 1 study.

In parallel, the company has agreed to acquire Antev Ltd., a late-stage UK biotech developing Teverelix, a next-generation GnRH antagonist for advanced prostate cancer and acute urinary retention linked to enlarged prostate. This move could further diversify Medicus' pipeline into high-value therapeutic categories.

Under the leadership of Executive Chairman and CEO Dr. Raza Bokhari, Medicus has built an experienced board that includes former U.S. Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and industry veteran Ajay Raju, strengthening its governance and network in both policy and capital markets. With multiple clinical programs advancing, fresh capital in hand, and a strategic expansion into infectious disease vaccines, Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) appears well positioned to benefit from the momentum building in the biotech sector.

Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) is on the verge of a milestone in targeted protein degradation with the FDA's acceptance of its New Drug Application for vepdegestrant, the first PROTAC therapy to reach this stage. Developed alongside Pfizer (PFE), vepdegestrant targets ER+/HER2- advanced breast cancer with ESR1 mutations, a patient population with few options after first-line therapy. In the Phase 3 VERITAC-2 trial, vepdegestrant delivered a 2.9-month median progression-free survival advantage over fulvestrant, results highlighted in The New England Journal of Medicine. With a PDUFA date of June 5, 2026, approval could open a multi-billion-dollar opportunity and cement Arvinas' platform as a major force in oncology.

The company's pipeline extends well beyond breast cancer. ARV-393, its BCL6 degrader for lymphomas, showed tumor regressions in aggressive DLBCL models when combined with small-molecule inhibitors, signaling broad potential across hematologic malignancies. ARV-102, an LRRK2 degrader for Parkinson's, has achieved more than 90% target knockdown in early trials, with patient results expected later this year. Early-stage programs, including ARV-806 for KRAS G12D solid tumors, add further optionality for investors.

Arvinas' financial position supports its ambitious pipeline. With $861 million in cash and equivalents, the company is funded into 2028, reducing execution risk through regulatory milestones and early commercial launches. Near-term catalysts include the potential launch of vepdegestrant, Phase 1 results from ARV-393, and updates from its neurodegenerative programs.

For investors seeking exposure to a next-generation biotech with both short-term catalysts and long-term platform potential, Arvinas stands out. Its combination of pioneering PROTAC therapies, clinical progress across multiple indications, and strong financial footing make it a foundational holding in targeted protein degradation.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) is establishing itself as a leader in rare neuroendocrine diseases, with a focus on transforming patient outcomes through melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonist therapies. Its commercial product, IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide), is approved in the U.S., EU, and U.K. to treat genetically confirmed forms of Bardet-Biedl syndrome, POMC, PCSK1, and LEPR deficiencies, providing durable weight reduction and appetite control in both pediatric and adult patients. Second-quarter 2025 sales of IMCIVREE reached $48.5 million globally, up 29% sequentially, driven by strong uptake in the U.S. and expanding European adoption.

Rhythm's clinical pipeline extends beyond its current approvals. The Phase 3 TRANSCEND trial demonstrated nearly 20% placebo-adjusted BMI reduction in patients with acquired hypothalamic obesity, a rare condition caused by hypothalamic damage that leads to rapid weight gain. The data were compelling across age groups, and prior or concurrent use of GLP-1 therapies. Complementing this, the Phase 2 SIGNAL trial showed bivamelagon, a once-daily oral MC4R agonist, achieved significant BMI reductions across multiple dosing cohorts, aligning with setmelanotide outcomes. Early Phase 1 studies with RM-718, a weekly MC4R agonist, are also underway, targeting further rare obesity conditions.

Financially, Rhythm strengthened its balance sheet with an upsized $189 million public offering in July 2025, bringing total cash resources to $291 million and extending its runway beyond two years. R&D and SG&A investments continue to support clinical expansion and commercial readiness, with upcoming milestones including U.S. and EU regulatory submissions for acquired hypothalamic obesity and Phase 3 readouts in additional MC4R pathway diseases.

For investors, Rhythm represents a rare blend of near-term revenue from IMCIVREE and long-term platform potential through its growing MC4R agonist portfolio. With strong clinical validation, regulatory progress, and financial flexibility, Rhythm is well-positioned to capitalize on unmet needs in rare obesity and related neuroendocrine disorders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) continues to build momentum as a chemistry-driven biotech with a sharp focus on antiviral and immunology therapies. The company's ongoing impact in virology is anchored by its discovery of glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor forming the backbone of AbbVie's MAVYRET regimen for hepatitis C virus (HCV). A recent FDA label expansion now approves MAVYRET as the only eight-week therapy for acute HCV, highlighting Enanta's role in global efforts to eliminate HCV by 2030. This expanded indication strengthens both the clinical and commercial relevance of Enanta's foundational royalty stream.

Enanta is advancing its own pipeline aggressively. The RSV franchise, highlighted by zelicapavir and EDP-323, targets high-risk adults infected with respiratory syncytial virus, a population with no approved antiviral options. The Phase 2b RSVHR trial for zelicapavir has completed enrollment, and topline data are expected in September 2025. Both programs have received FDA Fast Track designation, positioning Enanta to potentially deliver first-in-class oral antivirals in a market with significant unmet need.

On the immunology front, Enanta is progressing oral inhibitors of KIT and STAT6, key drivers of type 2 inflammatory diseases. The KIT inhibitor EPS-1421 is in IND-enabling studies for chronic spontaneous urticaria and other mast cell-driven conditions, while a STAT6 candidate is expected to be selected in the second half of 2025. Preclinical data suggest potent, selective, and orally bioavailable profiles, providing a clear pathway toward differentiated therapies.

Financially, Enanta remains well-capitalized with $204.1 million in cash and marketable securities as of June 30, 2025, supplemented by continuing royalties from MAVYRET. The combination of near-term virology catalysts, advancing immunology programs, and robust royalty support positions Enanta as a versatile biotech with multiple shots on goal. For investors seeking exposure to innovative antiviral and immunology platforms backed by proven chemistry and commercial credibility, Enanta offers an attractive mix of near-term milestones and long-term growth potential.

