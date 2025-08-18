Missile Strike On Zaporizhzhia: Three Dead, 20 Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, shared the update on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“There are now 20 people injured following this morning's Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia,” Fedorov wrote.

He confirmed that three people were killed and many of the wounded are in critical condition. Among the injured is a 17-year-old boy, and several victims are currently undergoing surgery.

Medical teams are doing everything they can to save lives and stabilize the injured.

Russian drone attack on: seven killed, 20 injured

Investigators, police paramedics, rescue workers, and city emergency services remain on the scene, responding to the aftermath of the strike.

A criminal investigation has been launched under Article 438, Parts 1 and 2 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code, which pertains to war crimes.

It was also reported that a man rescued from a crater caused by the missile strike later died in hospital from his injuries.

“The man who was pulled from the crater by rescuers, unfortunately, has died. Doctors fought for his life until the very end,” Fedorov wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia this morning with two Iskander-type missiles. Seventeen people were injured. One of the victims, who suffered multiple burns, was rescued by police and emergency workers from a crater formed at the site of the Russian strike.

