Polypropylene Compounds Market Worth $24.8 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Polypropylene Compounds Market by Product Type (Mineral-filled Polypropylene Compounds, Glass Fiber Reinforced, Polypropylene-based TPO, Polypropylene-based TPV, Additive Concentrates), Polymer Type (Homopolymer, Impact Copolymer, Random Copolymer), End-use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging, Medical, Textile, Others), Processing Method (Injection Molding, Blow Molding), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" , polypropylene compounds market is projected to reach USD 24.8 billion by 2030 from USD 17.6 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The Polypropylene compounds market is mainly driven by the continually growing demand from the primary end-use applications, such as automotive, packaging, construction, and electronics. The automotive market has recently seen a large shift toward lightweighting in vehicles to support electric vehicle advancements and improve fuel efficiency, which supports the growth of Polypropylene compounds, specifically glass fiber and mineral filled grades. There are also advantages of using Polypropylene compounds in the packaging industry, such as durability, cost-effectiveness, and recyclability. These properties allow Polypropylene to be used throughout the rigid and flexible packaging sectors. Moreover, in construction, Polypropylene compounds are suitable due to their resistance to moisture, impact, and certain chemicals, which open the market up to piping and insulation. In electronics, on the other hand, flame-retardant and impact resistant grades of Polypropylene compounds are used for housing/components. These categories as a whole have been fueling demand in the industry and attention toward these Polypropylene compounds. There is also a larger scope of opportunities for recycled and bio-based materials, along with increased interest in sustainable materials in the global market due to regulations surrounding the environment and sustainability goals of companies globally. Overall, these factors together would continue to stimulate the growth of the global Polypropylene compounds market.

"Glass reinforced fiber is projected to be the fastest-growing product type in the polypropylene compounds market during the forecast period"

In the Polypropylene compounds market, the fastest-growing product type is projected to be glass fiber-reinforced polypropylene because of its superior mechanical properties, such as strength-to-weight ratio, dimensional stability, and thermal resistance. Glass fiber-reinforced polypropylene offers an appropriate alternative when lightweighting is a necessity, especially within the automotive sector where manufacturers are increasingly replacing metals with advanced plastics to improve fuel economy and emissions, as regulations become stricter. As industries remain focused on developing newer but lighter products and materials, glass fiber-reinforced polypropylene enables design flexibility and meets structural integrity without compromising the fiber. Moreover, recent developments in glass fiber loading and processing methods have expanded the use of glass fiber separately for approved applications. Additionally, with sustainability in the forefront, glass fiber-reinforced polypropylene could successfully provide a means to lower overall vehicle weight while curtailing energy consumption and emissions and support global objectives and environmental policy, making it easier to see that it is the fastest-growing segment in the Polypropylene compounds market.

"Impact copolymer is projected to be the fastest-growing polymer type in the polypropylene compounds market during the forecast period"

Impact copolymer polypropylene is expected to be the fastest-growing polymer type in the polypropylene compounds market, due to its good performance and balance of toughness, impact resistance, and ease of processing. Impact copolymer is particularly well-suited for applications needing durability and strength, such as automotive bumpers, dashboards, and exterior trim. The trend toward lightweight and high-performance materials is driving increased global demand for impact copolymer in automotive components and parts. Recent stricter regulations addressing fuel efficiency as well as the emergence of electric vehicles have accelerated the demand for impact copolymer. Increase in demand for automotive applications is an emerging application of the impact of copolymer for the manufacture of appliances, industrial goods, and rigid packaging, where strength and impact resistance is critical. Stability is maintained in impact copolymer at lower temperatures, which is beneficial for cold climate regions and demanding applications. As decreasing manufacturing costs are increasing the production of impact copolymer with high quality and integrating on-going advances in copolymer technology, such as clarity {optical properties}, surface finish and recycling, impact copolymer is gaining traction in the polypropylene compounds market.

"Automotive & transportation industry held the largest market share in the polypropylene compounds market in 2024"

The automotive & transportation industry, driven by demand for lightweight, long-lasting, and inexpensive materials, is the largest user of polypropylene compounds and accounts for the largest share of the polypropylene compounds market. It is an ideal material used in a number of applications, including but not limited to bumpers, dashboards, panel trim, door panels, and other under-the-hood applications. Global expectations for improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions are prompting original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to make efforts to enable a significant reduction in weight attributed to the use of metals and their replacement with lighter density polypropylene compounds, Polypropylenes, to reduce the weight of new transportation solutions. The shift to electrification adds significant importance in reducing weight to improve performance and vehicle range from the battery technology that is available. Furthermore, the fact that Polypropylene can be repurposed and molded creates great synergies for automotive manufacturers to improve sustainability goals and design aspects in the development space. As demand for vehicles continues to surge, especially in the largest markets, such as China, the US, Germany, and India, the automotive sector will be a larger consumer of polypropylene compounds.

"North America is projected to be the second-largest region in the polypropylene compounds market during the forecast period"

North America is estimated to occupy the second-largest share of the global polypropylene (PP) compounds market, fueled by a strong industrial base and intense demand from major end-use applications. The region's well-established automobile industry, specifically within the US and Mexico, which plays a vital role in Polypropylene compound usage as more fuel-efficient and performing lightweight materials are increasingly adopted. Also, the growing construction, packaging, and electrical & electronics industries in the region further stimulate demand for value-added Polypropylene compound grades. Industry leaders, such as LyondellBasell and Washington Penn, with regional production and R&D bases, increase supply chain resilience and innovation. The trend toward sustainability, such as the use of recycled Polypropylene compounds and governmental support for green materials, further accelerates market growth. With ongoing investments in infrastructure, tech development, and growth in regional manufacturing, North America is a prominent driver of the global Polypropylene compounds market.

Key players

The Polypropylene compounds market report comprises key service providers such as LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (US), Kingfa Sci.&Tech. Co.,Ltd. (China), LG Chem (South Korea), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Washington Penn (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Repsol (Spain), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Borealis GmbH (Austria), GS Caltex Corporation (South Korea), LOTTE Chemical Corporation (South Korea), TotalEnergies (France), and TASNEE (Saudi Arabia), among others.

