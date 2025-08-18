The Vistria Group Bolsters Executive Team With Industry Veterans In Capital And Talent Roles

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With over two decades of experience in private capital advisory, Chhabria will spearhead capital formation strategies and investor relations efforts. Previously, he was a Partner at Campbell Lutyens, where he played a key role in developing the firm's distribution capabilities globally and was a member of the firm's Management Committee.

"Given our momentum across multiple investment strategies, we are fortunate to add a leader with Rishi's depth of experience and relationships to oversee our capital formation initiatives," said Martin Nesbitt, Co-CEO and Senior Partner at The Vistria Group. "His expertise will be instrumental as we continue to scale our platform, diversify our investor base, and build relationships with key strategic investors in the U.S. and abroad."

"Vistria has built an impressive platform with a differentiated investment approach," Chhabria said. "I am honored to join one of the fastest-growing firms in the private markets and look forward to working alongside an incredibly talented team to advance the firm's capital strategy and investor partnerships."

Singh brings comprehensive expertise spanning the complete talent lifecycle – from acquisition and development to culture, engagement, and organizational development. In this role, she will lead Vistria's talent strategy, shaping how the firm attracts, develops, and retains top talent across all sectors.

Most recently, she served as Operating Director of Talent for Vistria PRG, LLC, where she led portfolio company talent assessments, executive searches, and development initiatives while advising management teams on critical human capital strategies.

"As we continue to expand our platform across healthcare, knowledge & learning solutions, financial services, housing, and credit, investing in top talent remains essential to our success," said Kip Kirkpatrick, Co-CEO and Senior Partner at The Vistria Group. "Deepti's rich experience and perspective will strengthen our ability to attract and develop exceptional people needed to support our next chapter of growth."

"Our success depends on the strength of our people," Singh said. "At Vistria, that strength comes from the quality of our professionals and the culture we've built together. My focus is on ensuring we remain a destination for the industry's best talent – leaders who will shape the private investment field for years to come."

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, knowledge & learning solutions, financial services and housing that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. With $17 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group looks deeper by working as a true partner, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth. For more information, please visit vistria.

