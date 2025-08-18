Bank Mizrahi Tefahot Launches Tailor-Made Market Making Program For Its Shares

Bank Mizrahi Tefahot's shares, consistently among the most liquid securities traded on the TASE, are expected to benefit from enhanced liquidity and create value for both local and foreign investors

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Mizrahi Tefahot entered into an agreement with TASE (TASE: TASE) for tailor-made market making in the bank's shares, this further to TASE's recent announcement of a dedicated program for TASE-listed companies that is tailored to the specific needs of each participant.

With an average daily volume of close to NIS 86 million over the past year, Bank Mizrahi Tefahot's shares are highly liquid. The adoption of this program is aimed at generating value and providing enhanced tools for both local and international investors in the share, as well as reducing the cost of acquiring the share on TASE. This will be achieved by increasing quoted volumes in the order book and narrowing bid-ask spreads, particularly for larger quantities, beyond current levels.

The strong performance and high-quality characteristics of the Israeli banking sector, and Bank Mizrahi Tefahot in particular, are attracting growing interest from both local and international investors. To further enhance the liquidity of its shares, and in line with the bank's objective to broaden its investor base, Bank Mizrahi Tefahot's management has proactively adopted this dedicated market making program.

As part of the program tailored specifically for Bank Mizrahi Tefahot, TASE issued today a call for proposals from experienced liquidity providers in securities and financial products, both local and international that are interested in being appointed as market makers in the bank's shares.

The market making program will be managed by TASE in full coordination with Bank Mizrahi Tefahot and in accordance with mutually agreed targets. TASE will contract with the appointed market makers and provide regular liquidity reports to the bank regarding the program's performance.

Full details regarding the market making program tailor-made for Bank Mizrahi Tefahot are available at-

The deadline for market maker applications to TASE is 28.8.25.

Contact:

Orna Goren

Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit

Tel: +972 76 8160405

[email protected]

SOURCE Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd

