Instantgmp Expands Spanish-Language Software Outreach Across Latin America

CARY, N.C., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its growing commitment to supporting pharmaceutical and supplement manufacturers in Spanish-speaking countries, InstantGMPTM is proud to announce new marketing and customer support efforts across Latin America. This initiative is spotlighted by a recent video interview with Angelo Nardone, Chief Technology Officer of InstantGMP , featured in Cosmetic Latam® , a leading industry resource serving the Latin American cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors.

In the interview and corresponding article , Nardone discusses how InstantGMP's GMP compliance software, now fully available in Spanish, helps manufacturers in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and beyond meet the regulatory demands of COFEPRIS , INVIMA , and other international bodies. He also outlines the challenges of digital transformation in highly regulated industries and how InstantGMP's cloud-based solutions simplify pharmaceutical manufacturing compliance.

Website and Software Now Available in Spanish

InstantGMP's Spanish-language website and software interface are now live, providing Latin American manufacturers with direct access to electronic batch records for manufacturers and integrated quality systems built from the ground up to meet COFEPRIS GMP standards and FDA requirements. With this localization, InstantGMP ensures easier onboarding and clearer communication for Spanish-speaking users across Latin America and Spain.

Spanish-Speaking Support Now Available

To further support these efforts, InstantGMP recently welcomed Tar St. Martin as its new Director of Sales. Fluent in Spanish and deeply experienced in regulated manufacturing, St. Martin is leading customer engagement initiatives across Latin America and is available to assist clients in their native language from initial consultations to software implementation and training.

"We recognize that the path to compliance in Latin America can be complex, especially when dealing with multiple overlapping regulatory frameworks," said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP . "With a Spanish-language interface, localized marketing, and a fluent Spanish-speaking sales director, we're taking meaningful steps to provide a more inclusive and effective experience for our international clients."

InstantGMP's Spanish-language website ensures that more manufacturers can easily explore features such as:



Electronic Batch Records (EBR) and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES ) designed for GMP compliance

Automated quality management workflows to streamline documentation

Cloud-based solutions for secure, real-time access to production data Paperless record-keeping that meets FDA, EMA, and COFEPRIS standards

Manufacturers across Latin America can now explore InstantGMP's full suite of GMP-compliant software solutions in Spanish. To learn more, contact our sales team to schedule a demonstration .

About InstantGMPTM, Inc.

Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc. , offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing, inventory and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP") .

As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMPTM pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.

SOURCE InstantGMP, Inc.

