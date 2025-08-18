Atlantic International Corp. To Present At The 2025 Gateway Conference On September 4

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. (NASDAQ: ATLN), a rapidly expanding provider of workforce solutions and outsourced services, today announced that its CEO will present at the 2025 Annual Gateway Conference, one of the nation's premier investor events connecting high-growth companies with institutional investors, analysts, and capital markets professionals. The conference will take place September 4–5, 2025, at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Jeffrey Jagid, Atlantic International Corp.'s CEO, is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 4 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at . In addition to the presentation, company executives will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

For additional information, to request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email ....

About Atlantic International Corp.

Atlantic International Corp. (NASDAQ: ATLN) is a growth-oriented holding company focused on delivering innovative workforce solutions, outsourced services, and human capital management. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, Atlantic partners with companies nationwide to provide flexible, scalable staffing and operational support that help clients adapt, compete, and grow in today's dynamic markets. With a disciplined acquisition strategy and a commitment to operational excellence, Atlantic is building a diversified platform that drives sustainable value for customers, employees, and shareholders alike.

