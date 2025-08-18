Endeavour Announces Director Declaration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DIRECTOR DECLARATION London, 18 August 2025 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV) (“the Company”), announces in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R that John Munro, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent director of Foran Mining Corporation, a company which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries: For Media Enquiries: Jack Garman Brunswick Group LLP in London Vice President of Investor Relations Carole Cable, Partner +44 203 011 2723 +44 207 404 5959 ... ...





