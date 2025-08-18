Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Endeavour Announces Director Declaration


2025-08-18 07:01:52
DIRECTOR DECLARATION

London, 18 August 2025 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV) (“the Company”), announces in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R that John Munro, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent director of Foran Mining Corporation, a company which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world's senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

