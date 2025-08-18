New Music Alert Tonight From Cardiff-Based Singer-Songwriter SJ Hill

SJ Hill

Tonight Out Now

Track Title: Tonight Genre: R&B, Soul, Pop Launch Date: 15th August 2025 ISRC Code: AUGBT2520886

CARDIFF, WALES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SJ Hill is a Cardiff-based singer-songwriter blending Contemporary R&B, Neo‐Soul, Acoustic Po, and R&B influences. Born Stephen Joseph Hill‐Clement, he performs under the stage name SJ Hill in the UK music scene.SJ Hill combines the smooth vocals and soulful melodies of traditional R&B with modern production and acoustic pop elements - drawing on influences like Marvin Gaye and D'Angelo for that classic yet fresh vibe.Fans praise his warm, emotive singing style and melodic storytelling, able to strike a personal connection whether on recorded tracks or live stages.Although SJ Hill appears to be unsigned and not currently under booking or management, he actively maintains an indie approach - engaging audiences through digital platforms and intimate live settings.Versatility: Seamlessly transitions between smooth R&B grooves and acoustic pop ballads. Authenticity: Intimate lyrics and rich vocal tone resonate with personal storytelling and soulful ambition. Independence: Keeping creative control as an unsigned artist reflects a DIY ethos and direct connection with his listeners.SJ Hill is a talent to watch in Cardiff's vibrant music scene. With a handful of polished singles and a distinctive R&B-infused acoustic style, he's carving out a niche as an independent artist with a rising soulful voice and strong songwriting chops. If you're into contemporary soul and heartfelt pop, he's definitely worth checking out.@SJHillOfficial@sjhillmusic@sjhillmusicContact SJ Hill at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers !

