Putin gets together with US envoy before sanctions deadline

2025-08-18 06:35:41
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on Wednesday, just two days before a deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Russia to make progress toward ending its Ukraine offensive or face fresh sanctions.

Trump, who previously claimed he could resolve the conflict within 24 hours of taking office, has demanded that Russia show movement toward peace by Friday or risk new penalties. However, prior peace talks in Istanbul have failed to secure a ceasefire, with both sides remaining deeply divided. Meanwhile, Russia has intensified drone and missile strikes and accelerated its ground advances in Ukraine.

The Kremlin released footage of Putin shaking hands with Witkoff but did not provide further details on the discussions. Ahead of the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Washington to increase pressure on Moscow to agree to a ceasefire.

Although the White House has not specified what sanctions it might impose, Trump has previously threatened “secondary tariffs” targeting Russia’s key trade partners, including China and India, which could disrupt global trade. Trump stated he would wait for the outcome of the Moscow talks before deciding on economic measures.

Russia criticized such threats as “illegitimate,” while its campaign in Ukraine has already caused tens of thousands of deaths, massive destruction, and millions of displaced people. Moscow has insisted that Ukraine cede territory and renounce Western support to end hostilities, while Kyiv demands an immediate ceasefire. Zelensky praised international efforts and stressed the importance of using all available tools to enforce a halt to the fighting.

