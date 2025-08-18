Saudi Arabia Data Center Services Market To Reach USD 7.7 Billion By 2033, Growing At 15.6% CAGR



Market size (2024): USD 2.1 billion

Forecast (2033): USD 7.7 billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 15.6%

Exponential growth driven by cloud computing adoption and Vision 2030 digitization drives

Strategic hyperscale and colocation deployments across major cities including NEOM megaproject Key companies operating in the Saudi Arabia data center services market include Detecon Al Saudia DETASAD Co. Ltd., Electronia, Gulf Data Hub, Mobily, NashirNet, NourNet, Sahara Net, Shabakah Integrated Technology, Systems of Strategic Business Solutions, and others.



Powering Mega Smart Cities : NEOM's $5 billion AI data center investment creates the region's first net-zero AI facility, positioning Saudi Arabia as a global AI hub

Accelerating Digital Transformation : Vision 2030 digital transformation investments projected to hit $13.3 billion by 2025, growing at 17.2% annually, demanding massive data processing capabilities

Enhancing Edge Computing Infrastructure : 5G and IoT proliferation drives demand for real-time data processing through edge and core data centers

Attracting Global Hyperscale Investment : Over $6.5 billion in new data center investments expected by 2027, with 42 upcoming facilities and 2.2 GW of additional capacity Supporting National AI Strategy : The National Strategy for Data and AI (NSDAI) drives enterprise adoption of AI and big data analytics requiring high-density computing infrastructure

MENAFN - IMARC Group) Saudi Arabia data center services market size reached. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) ofduring 2025-2033. The data center services market in Saudi Arabia is undergoing a major transformation, fueled by the nation's ambitious Vision 2030 initiatives, digital transformation mandates, and growing investment in AI-powered smart infrastructure. Key HighlightsHow Is AI Transforming the Data Center Services Market in Saudi Arabia?

Vision 2030 & Digital Sovereignty: Government mandates for data localization and massive investments in digital infrastructure modernization

Cloud Migration Acceleration: Rapid adoption of IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS solutions with major cloud providers establishing local presence

5G and IoT Expansion: Nationwide 5G rollout and IoT deployment creating exponential data generation requiring real-time processing capabilities

Smart City Mega-Projects: NEOM, Red Sea Project, and Smart Medina initiatives driving demand for scalable, energy-efficient data centers

Hyperscale Investment: International cloud giants and regional colocation providers rapidly expanding presence in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam AI and Analytics Adoption: Growing enterprise demand for AI-capable infrastructure supporting high-density computing and low-latency applications

Saudi Arabia Data Center Services Market Trends and DriversSaudi Arabia Data Center Services Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



Large

Massive

Medium

Mega Small



Tier 1 and 2

Tier 3 Tier 4



Non-Utilized Utilized



Government

Banking and Financial Services

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Education

Retail and E-commerce Others



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Data Center Size Insights:Tier Type Insights:Absorption Insights:End User Insights:Breakup by Region:Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.



February 2025 : NEOM and DataVolt signed a landmark $5 billion agreement to develop the region's first net-zero AI data center, marking a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia's sustainable digital infrastructure journey

March 2025 : Saudi Arabia's data center portfolio analysis revealed 33 existing facilities with over 300 MW capacity and 42 upcoming projects totaling 2.2 GW, with 230 MW of additional capacity expected by end-2025 June 2025 : Market expansion accelerated with analysis showing 36 existing and 40 upcoming data centers across key locations including Al Ahsa, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, NEOM, and Riyadh

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Data Center Services Market

