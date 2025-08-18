Saudi Arabia Data Center Services Market To Reach USD 7.7 Billion By 2033, Growing At 15.6% CAGR
-
Market size (2024): USD 2.1 billion
Forecast (2033): USD 7.7 billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 15.6%
Exponential growth driven by cloud computing adoption and Vision 2030 digitization drives
Strategic hyperscale and colocation deployments across major cities including NEOM megaproject
Key companies operating in the Saudi Arabia data center services market include Detecon Al Saudia DETASAD Co. Ltd., Electronia, Gulf Data Hub, Mobily, NashirNet, NourNet, Sahara Net, Shabakah Integrated Technology, Systems of Strategic Business Solutions, and others.
-
Powering Mega Smart Cities : NEOM's $5 billion AI data center investment creates the region's first net-zero AI facility, positioning Saudi Arabia as a global AI hub
Accelerating Digital Transformation : Vision 2030 digital transformation investments projected to hit $13.3 billion by 2025, growing at 17.2% annually, demanding massive data processing capabilities
Enhancing Edge Computing Infrastructure : 5G and IoT proliferation drives demand for real-time data processing through edge and core data centers
Attracting Global Hyperscale Investment : Over $6.5 billion in new data center investments expected by 2027, with 42 upcoming facilities and 2.2 GW of additional capacity
Supporting National AI Strategy : The National Strategy for Data and AI (NSDAI) drives enterprise adoption of AI and big data analytics requiring high-density computing infrastructure
-
Vision 2030 & Digital Sovereignty: Government mandates for data localization and massive investments in digital infrastructure modernization
Cloud Migration Acceleration: Rapid adoption of IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS solutions with major cloud providers establishing local presence
5G and IoT Expansion: Nationwide 5G rollout and IoT deployment creating exponential data generation requiring real-time processing capabilities
Smart City Mega-Projects: NEOM, Red Sea Project, and Smart Medina initiatives driving demand for scalable, energy-efficient data centers
Hyperscale Investment: International cloud giants and regional colocation providers rapidly expanding presence in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam
AI and Analytics Adoption: Growing enterprise demand for AI-capable infrastructure supporting high-density computing and low-latency applications
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:Data Center Size Insights:
-
Large
Massive
Medium
Mega
Small
-
Tier 1 and 2
Tier 3
Tier 4
-
Non-Utilized
Utilized
-
Government
Banking and Financial Services
Telecommunications
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Oil and Gas
Education
Retail and E-commerce
Others
-
Northern and Central Region
Western Region
Eastern Region
Southern Region
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Data Center Services Market
-
February 2025 : NEOM and DataVolt signed a landmark $5 billion agreement to develop the region's first net-zero AI data center, marking a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia's sustainable digital infrastructure journey
March 2025 : Saudi Arabia's data center portfolio analysis revealed 33 existing facilities with over 300 MW capacity and 42 upcoming projects totaling 2.2 GW, with 230 MW of additional capacity expected by end-2025
June 2025 : Market expansion accelerated with analysis showing 36 existing and 40 upcoming data centers across key locations including Al Ahsa, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, NEOM, and Riyadh
