President El-Sisi Meets Governor Of The Central Bank Of Egypt
Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, Mr. Hassan Abdallah.
The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the meeting addressed several topics related to the performance of the Egyptian economy during the current period, including efforts to reduce inflation rates and indicators for enhancing the country's foreign exchange reserves. The meeting also reviewed the situation of the global economy, the repercussions of the challenges facing various countries around the world, and their implications for the overall economy.
President El-Sisi emphasized that the availability of sufficient dollar resources reflects positively on the provision of a reassuring stock of various goods, petroleum products, and production supplies for factories. The President also stressed the need to continue efforts to increase dollar earnings, particularly from local resources, and to continue coordination between the government and the Central Bank of Egypt to ensure the maintenance of a flexible and unified exchange rate for foreign currency.
The meeting also reviewed items related to providing opportunities and financing for the private sector to drive economic growth, which attract more investment flows and maximize the role of the private sector in economic activity. President El-Sisi gave directives to enhance incentives to benefit from the available economic opportunities and provide opportunities for the private sector to drive economic growth, which would contribute to attracting more investment flows. The President stressed the need to continue intensive efforts to provide conditions conducive to attracting more foreign investment and empower the private sector.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment