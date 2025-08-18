Why US Monitors India-Pakistan Situation Every Single Day? Marco Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that Washington closely tracks the India-Pakistan situation 'every single day.' He stressed that ceasefires can collapse anytime, especially after Operation Sindoor and recent border escalations. The US remains in constant touch with both sides, aiming for peace beyond temporary truces.
