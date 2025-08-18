Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Highlights Eze Goal Disallowed, Debut Spark From Estevão


2025-08-18 06:14:48
Chelsea began their Premier League campaign with a frustrating 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. Eberechi Eze's stunning free-kick was disallowed by VAR due to a wall infringement, denying what looked like a breakthrough goal. Despite over 70% possession, Chelsea struggled to fire, while young Brazilian debutant Estevão brought energy off the bench, keeping fans hopeful amid a subdued opening.

