Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Highlights Eze Goal Disallowed, Debut Spark From Estevão

Chelsea began their Premier League campaign with a frustrating 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. Eberechi Eze's stunning free-kick was disallowed by VAR due to a wall infringement, denying what looked like a breakthrough goal. Despite over 70% possession, Chelsea struggled to fire, while young Brazilian debutant Estevão brought energy off the bench, keeping fans hopeful amid a subdued opening.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.