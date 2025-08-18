US Rejects Claims European Leaders Came To 'Protect' Zelenskyy In Trump Meeting

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has dismissed media suggestions that European leaders joining President Zelenskyy at the White House were there to shield him from being 'bullied' by President Trump. He called it a 'stupid media narrative,' saying they were invited as part of ongoing diplomatic collaboration, not protection.

