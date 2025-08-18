Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Rejects Claims European Leaders Came To 'Protect' Zelenskyy In Trump Meeting


2025-08-18 06:14:48
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has dismissed media suggestions that European leaders joining President Zelenskyy at the White House were there to shield him from being 'bullied' by President Trump. He called it a 'stupid media narrative,' saying they were invited as part of ongoing diplomatic collaboration, not protection.

MENAFN18082025007385015968ID1109941310

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search