Fact Check: No, Finance Minister Did NOT Endorse Rs 22,000 Daily Income Plan The Viral Video Is FAKE
A video doing the rounds on social media falsely shows Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman 'endorsing' an investment platform that promises very high returns. The clip claims users can earn up to Rs 10 lakh a month after starting with Rs 22,000. It says the system is 'automatic and simple' and even thanks business leaders Narayana Murthy and Mukesh Ambani for 'helping make the platform available' to everyone. The video also claims that people above 60 are using it and making money. Beware, all these claims are FALSE.
PIB fact check calls it fake
PIB Fact Check posted on its X account that the video is digitally altered using AI tools. It warned that the Finance Minister has not launched or endorsed any such scheme. The post clearly labels the ad as a scam and urges people not to trust the 'too good to be true' promises. PIB's message is simple that this is 'a fake video designed to mislead viewers and steal money by using the minister's image and voice.
What the false video promises
The fake video pushes a 'daily income investment platform'. It says that once a user pays Rs 22,000 to 'activate' an account, an 'intelligent trading system' will manage the money and find the best possible deals automatically. It suggests massive daily and monthly earnings, using big numbers and friendly language to build trust. It also flashes well-known names and logos to look real. None of this is true. The promises are unrealistic and the endorsements are made up.
No endorsement from the finance minister or the government
There is no official announcement from the Finance Minister or the Government of India about any such program. The claims that the minister 'trusts' the platform or that the platform helped her 'stay financially stable' are fabricated. References to Narayana Murthy and Mukesh Ambani in the video are also part of the fake narrative. Using public figures to sell doubtful schemes is a common online trick. PIB has made it clear that this video is fake and should be ignored.
Beware of SCAMMERS
The fake video, which looks incredibly believable, is just an example and reminder of how scammers use AI-edited videos to create bogus ads. They mix real speeches with fake audio, captions and screens to fool viewers. If a scheme promises huge returns with little effort, simple treat it as a red flag. Do not click on links or pay 'activation' fees. Check announcements only on official government handles and websites. Report such content to the platform and warn friends and family. Staying alert protects your money and your identity.
