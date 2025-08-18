Marksans Pharma Rises On Approval To Market Diabetes Drug In The UK
Marksans Pharma rose as much as 3.3% on Monday, after its UK unit received Marketing Authorization clearance for its diabetes drugs.
According to a press release dated August 18, Marksans Pharma's wholly owned subsidiary, Relonchem, received marketing authorization for three Metformin Hydrochloride Relonchem Prolonged Release Tablets (500 mg, 750 mg, and 1000 mg).
The authorization was received from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
This approval marks a key milestone in Marksans Pharma's global expansion, strengthening its presence in the UK pharmaceutical market, especially in the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
What is the drug used for?
According to information on the National Healthcare Services website, Metformin is used for managing type 2 diabetes and gestational diabetes. It is also recommended in some cases to help prevent type 2 diabetes in individuals at high risk of developing the condition.
Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body either does not produce enough insulin or when the insulin produced does not function effectively, leading to elevated blood sugar levels (hyperglycaemia). Metformin works by lowering blood sugar levels through improving the body's sensitivity to insulin and enhancing how it processes glucose.
The stock has been under intense selling pressure this year, falling nearly 40% so far.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment