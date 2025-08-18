Amazon Appstore On Android To Shut Down This Week: Here's What You Need To Know

Amazon will take down its Appstore, once touted as a challenger to Google Play Store, on devices running Android on Wednesday, although the store will remain operational on Amazon's Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices.

According to the FAQs page, apps downloaded through the Amazon Appstore may not function properly after the cutoff date. Amazon Coins, used for purchasing certain apps and in-app purchases in the store, will also be discontinued.

Amazon encouraged users to redeem their Amazon Coins, adding that those who don't will receive refunds equivalent to their balances, with details to follow, according to the FAQs.

The e-commerce and tech giant had announced the move back in February. A company statement at the time read: "We've decided to discontinue the Amazon Appstore on Android to focus our efforts on the Appstore experience on our own devices, as that's where the overwhelming majority of our customers currently engage with it."

Amazon shut down the Appstore on Windows in 2024.

The move is consistent with Amazon's renewed focus on its core e-commerce and cloud computing business. In recent months, the company has made targeted staff cuts in its devices, books, and podcast divisions.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for the company's shares was 'bearish.' AMZN stock is up 5.3% year-to-date, compared to the 9.7% gain for the benchmark S & P 500 Index (SPX).

