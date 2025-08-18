Viral Video: Indian Army Officer Plays Cricket With Locals In Kashmir's Shopian, Wins Internet

MENAFN - Live Mint) A heartwarming video of an Indian Army officer playing cricket with locals in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district is winning hearts online.

The clip, widely shared on social media, shows an officer from the 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), a unit known for counter-insurgency operations in the region, batting against a fast delivery on a makeshift field.

The video has drawn praise from netizens, many of whom lauded the Army for engaging with civilians and fostering goodwill.

“The Indian Army in Shopian, Kashmir , playing cricket with the locals! The bonhomie between the Awaam (public) and the Jawan (soldiers) is strengthening in Kashmir. These scenes were once unimaginable, but now the youth understand their contribution in empowering them!” one user wrote on X, sharing the video.

The video soon caught the attention of the internet. Reacting to the clip, a user wrote,“As a Kashmiri, seeing our youth play cricket with the Army in Shopian feels like a new chapter. We want peace, we want progress, and this is the way forward.”

Another user suggested,“We should start organising cricket matches between security forces (JKP, CRPF, Army, BSF), the media, and other corporate houses.”

“Nice, local community events should be organised more often, especially for youth,” the third user wrote.

“Beautiful to know such a transformation and situation in Shopian,” the fourth user wrote.

"This tuning was long due...now it's reshapin "misled youth" n d whole vibe of J&K videos boost confidence in countrymen & also promote tourism,much needed,esp after d Pahalgam massacre," the fifth wrote.

Army's Outreach Through Sports

This is not the first time the Indian Army has used sports to connect with the people of Kashmir. Just last month, the force organised the 11th edition of the Chinar Premier League at the Bipin Rawat Stadium in Baramulla, named after India's first Chief of Defence Staff.

The tournament featured 64 teams from across the Valley, providing young players an opportunity to showcase their skills and aim for higher platforms in the sport.