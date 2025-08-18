Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Massive Traffic Jam On Western Express Highway Amid Heavy Rains In Mumbai, Roads In Andheri Flooded

2025-08-18 06:14:23
(MENAFN- Live Mint) With heavy downpour lashing the financial capital since Sunday and a red alert for the city announced on Monday by the India Meteorological Department, several areas across Mumbai are reporting waterlogging.

Due to the continuous rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs, traffic – including trains, roads and flights – have been paralysed. Massive jams on roads including Western Express Highway could be witnessed, with roads in Andheri, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla are waterlogged.

Both lanes of the Andheri subway were shut for vehicular movement for the day, informed Mumbai Police, adding traffic will be routed via Thackeray bridge and Gokhale bridge.

Water has been accumulated on tracks in a few low-lying areas on the Harbour Line and following this, track changing points between Kurla and Tilak Nagar stations have been hit. Almost all the trains are running late by 15 to 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, the BMC said on X that all seven pumps at the Hindmata Pumping Station have been activated to drain accumulated rainwater. It added that water is being discharged from low-lying spots at a rapid pace.

More to follow...

