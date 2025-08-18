Massive Traffic Jam On Western Express Highway Amid Heavy Rains In Mumbai, Roads In Andheri Flooded
Due to the continuous rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs, traffic – including trains, roads and flights – have been paralysed. Massive jams on roads including Western Express Highway could be witnessed, with roads in Andheri, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla are waterlogged.
Both lanes of the Andheri subway were shut for vehicular movement for the day, informed Mumbai Police, adding traffic will be routed via Thackeray bridge and Gokhale bridge.
Water has been accumulated on tracks in a few low-lying areas on the Harbour Line and following this, track changing points between Kurla and Tilak Nagar stations have been hit. Almost all the trains are running late by 15 to 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, the BMC said on X that all seven pumps at the Hindmata Pumping Station have been activated to drain accumulated rainwater. It added that water is being discharged from low-lying spots at a rapid pace.
More to follow...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment