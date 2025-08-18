Army Soldier Assault: Furious Locals Storm Meerut's Bhuni Toll Plaza, Vandalise Property

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Army soldier on his way to join duty was allegedly assaulted by Bhuni Toll Plaza employees in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Sunday, triggering anger among locals who stormed the toll and vandalised property.

The crowd also confronted toll staff, leading to tensions in the area. Video footage from the toll plaza shows villagers damaging property and creating a ruckus

WATCH VIDEO:

A heavy police force was deployed as officials worked to pacify the situation.

The soldier, identified as Kapil Kavad from Gotka village, was returning to duty after leave when his car was stuck in a long queue of vehicles. He urged the toll staff to clear the line quickly, which led to an argument. As the altercation escalated, the employees allegedly thrashed him.

The incident was captured on camera, with videos circulating on social media showing several toll workers beating Kavad and restraining him against a pole.

Police have arrested six people in connection with the assault based on CCTV footage and a complaint filed by the soldier's family. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused.