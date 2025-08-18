Happy Belly Food Group Announces Release Date For Second Quarter Results
The Company's quarterly results will be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company's website ( ) and the SEDAR website ( ), after markets close on Monday, August 25th, 2025.
The Company announces that, further to its news releases from November 1st , 2024, and July 29th , 2024, wherein it was announced that the Company executed agreements to acquire 50% of SALUS (" Salus ") Fresh Foods Restaurant Chain, it will be proceeding with the closing of the acquisition of Salus in the coming days. The Company will provide further details of the acquisition, including transactional details, in the closing news release."
"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.
About Happy Belly Food Group
Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.
